Regular season MVP hasn’t won the Super Bowl since 1999

Frank Lampard is set to be sacked by Chelsea less than 24 hours after the club's FA Cup victory over Luton Town, with Thomas Tuchel primed to replace him. Confirmation is expected to come today after Chelsea’s players were told not to report to the training ground until Monday afternoon. A text went around the entire first-team squad on Monday morning to inform them that training was delayed, as Chelsea prepared a statement. Lampard was called in to meet with Chelsea board members to be informed of the news, 18 months into the three-year contract he signed as Chelsea head coach. Chelsea were not commenting on the situation, but it is understood that former Paris Saint-Germain manager Tuchel will replace Lampard. Lampard had hoped to be given time to turn around Chelsea’s poor Premier League form and the FA Cup success over Luton looked to be a step in the right direction. But Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich decided to act in a bid to save Chelsea’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Tuchel’s arrival is clearly aimed at trying to bring the best out of two of Chelsea’s big summer signings – his German compatriots Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. Werner missed a penalty in the win over Luton, despite performing better, while Havertz made a late appearance as a substitute. Tuchel’s appointment will also be seen as somewhat of a risk, given Chelsea were warned off him during Antonio Conte’s reign because of his fall-outs with his former employers. Lampard’s departure could split opinion among Chelsea fans, particularly those who still idolise him from the former midfielder’s playing days, when he became the club’s all-time record goalscorer. Speaking before the Luton Town game Lampard said "I’m a fighter first and foremost. It’s how I managed to make a career out of the game as a player. When I packed up, I could have easily stayed in the media or come out of football altogether. "I didn’t need to get back in. I got back in with a desire to be successful. I didn’t have blinkers on. I knew that there will be tough times and things that you can’t control like you did as a player."