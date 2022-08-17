Regrading 2019 NBA draft lottery prospects: The Boston Celtics’ Romeo Langford at No. 14

He may no longer be a Boston Celtic — he as dealt to the San Antonio Spurs in the trade that brought back Derrick White — former Celtics draft pick Romeo Langford will always be seen in terms of how he’s done as a draft prospect through the lens of Boston’s front office.

While he has been a helpful player despite missing a significant portion of his career because of numerous injuries, as a late lottery pick he has fallen short of being the player many had hoped he could become — at least this far into his relatively young career as a 2019 class member.

How would one grade the pick given who else might have been available for the Celtics to select?

The folks over at the Hoops Reference YouTube channel did their best to answer that question in a recent clip grading the 2019 prospects in 2022; take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about Langford.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire