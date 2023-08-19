Registration under way for Sept. 2 Brook Hill Warrior 5K

Aug. 19—BULLARD — The Brook Hill Track and Field and Cross Country program will be hosting the Brook Hill Warrior 5K, which is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. on Saturday, September 2.

The event will be contested across the picturesque Brook Hill campus and is open to all coaches, students, alumni, parents as well as all running enthusiasts.

Onsite sign-up and bib pick-up will take place beginning at 6 a.m. the morning of the race and will be held at the cross country table.

To register in advance go to:

https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Bullard/BrookHillSchoolOpenXCHeat?fbclid=IwAR2uyj-Q5zzf0M3ESEgfP_b10HUQf404gU-ELZDfOdQvWYhG9CavnGc60eg_aem_AVMZHEUlWBhDyY2Tx2tWVAQKMoLcAv4Pa0LNaVFiNioKdjTdxqMWqj-KRA3gcV82r_g