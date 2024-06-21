Registration under way for Jacksonville Lions Club Golf Tournament

The Jacksonville Lions Club will be hosting a benefit golf tournament on Friday, Sept. 13 at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club.

Check-in will get under way at 8 a.m.

Entry fee is $440 per team, or $110 per individual. The fee includes green fees, use of a cart and lunch.

Proceeds from the tournament will be used to support local initiatives such as youth programs, sight programs and hunger relief.

Hole sponsorships ($100) are also available.

In addition, Silver sponsors ($500), Gold sponsors ($1,000), Lunch Sponsor ($1,200) and Platinum sponsors ($1,500) are offered.