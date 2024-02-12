Registration open for summer tee-ball, baseball, softball

MONROE — Registration is open for summer youth tee-ball, boys baseball and girls softball. New this year is a partnership with Team Tigers, which provides each participant a free tickets to the July 28 Detroit Tigers game.

The recreation leagues are a YMCA partnership with the City of Monroe and City of Monroe Parks and Recreation Department and supported by Team Tigers. The YMCA and the City of Monroe began the partnership two years ago.

“Our partnership with the City of Monroe and the Parks and Recreation Department has proven to greatly benefit our community. We are honored to continue to provide quality sports and recreation programs to serve children and families in our county. The growth over the last several years has been exciting, and we are proud to continue to develop our programs to ensure inclusive access for all kids,” said Kristin Irwin, CEO, Monroe Family YMCA.

A tee-ball game from last summer is shown. The Monroe Family YMCA and the City of Monroe have opened registration for summer youth tee-ball, boys baseball and girls softball.

“We are also excited to welcome Team Tigers as a proud supporter of the 2024 youth tee-ball, baseball and softball season," Irwin said. "This new partnership allows us to offer an added value for the participants and their families by providing every participant a free ticket to a Detroit Tigers game on July 28.”

Leagues are available for youth ages 3-12, regardless of residency or YMCA members status. Registration is open through April 5. The summer season is scheduled May 20-June 28.

Co-ed tee-ball is available for ages 3-6; children are placed on teams based on age. Tiny Teammates (age 3) and Advanced Tee Ball (ages 5-6) play Monday and Wednesday evenings. Little Sluggers (age 4) plays Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Games will be played at Munson Park.

Boys baseball offers three leagues, based on age. Boys Junior (ages 7-8) is coach pitch and will have games on Monday and Wednesday evenings. Boys Minor (ages 9-10) is player pitch and will have games on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Boys Major (ages 11-12) has games on Monday and Wednesday evenings.

Girls Softball also offers three leagues based on age. Girls Junior (ages 7-8) is coach pitch and has games on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Girls Minor (ages 9-10) is player pitch and has games on Monday and Wednesday evenings. Girls Major (ages 11-12) has games on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Travel is required throughout Monroe County for all boys and girls leagues. A draft will determine team placement for minor and major teams for both leagues.

“The Y’s priority is to provide an inclusive program to encourage youth to build skills, stay active and have fun,” said Hawk Mielke, community recreation & youth sports director for the Y. “We saw so much growth throughout the season the last two summers, and are looking forward to continuing that impact this year.”

For more information about the leagues or to register, visit monroefamilyymca.org or call the Y at 734-241-2606. Sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses. To learn more about sponsorship email Amanda Schmitz at amandaschmitz@monroefamilyymca.org.

