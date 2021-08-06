Registration open for Joplin youth soccer leagues

Aug. 6—Registration is open for soccer leagues for all area elementary and middle school children, to be offered this fall at the Joplin Athletic Complex by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department.

The Youth Soccer League is open to youth ages 5-14. Practices begin the week of Aug. 23, with games on Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays, depending on the child's age, starting Sept. 7. The cost is $40 per player, which includes a jersey, shorts and socks.

League registration is required by Monday. Parents may register their child at joplinparks.org, by calling 417-625-4750 or in person at 3301 W. First St.