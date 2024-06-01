Registration open for chamber's 3-on-3 Streetball Festival; deadline to register is July 22

May 31—Following the success of the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce's inaugural 3-on-3 Streetball Festival last August, the chamber has once again partnered with the Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel to host the 3-on-3 Streetball Festival in downtown Chehalis.

Registration for the festival, scheduled for Aug. 3 and 4, is now open.

"Josef Chirhart, the new athletic director for Centralia College, returns as the tournament director and brings his expertise and unbounding enthusiasm to the event," a news release stated.

Basketball courts will again be placed on Pacific Avenue in Chehalis, ensuring participants and spectators will have easy access to downtown shopping and dining.

Each team will consist of four players in one of three divisions depending on age. One player from each team will be designated as the captain and will be the team's main contact. There will once again be a youth and adult divisions, though both divisions have been expanded.

The youth division has gone from only allowing high school students to allowing students from the fourth through 12th grades.

"Youth divisions are for boys and girls with teams for fourth and fifth grades, sixth through eighth, and ninth through 12th," the release stated.

The adult division will be for players ages 18 and up. Additionally, this year the adult division has been expanded into two subdivisions — competitive and recreational — with the recreational division allowing coed teams along with mens and womens teams.

To register a team, visit https://chamberway.com/events-by-city/3x3-streetball/. Registration fees for adult division players are $40 per person, or $160 per team. For youth teams, the fee is $140, or $35 per player.

A waiver form, also available on the chamber's website, is also required to be filled out and submitted.

Complete registration and waiver forms can be submitted with payment at the chamber's office located at 500 NW Chamber of Commerce Way in Chehalis. Forms can also be emailed to the chamber's Executive Director Cynthia Mudge at director@chamberway.com. Credit card payments can be made to the chamber over the phone at 360-748-8885.

Deadline to register for the tournament is July 22.

Stage sponsors for this event once include The Chronicle and The Silver Agency. Hoop backboard, basketball and prize sponsorship opportunities are still available. Call or visit the chamber to learn more.

"We look forward to growing this fun event," Mudge said in the release. "Chehalis and Centralia are sports towns, and we feel this is a great fit for the community."

A special room rate of $133 a night for the Aug. 3 weekend will be available at the Lucky Eagle Casino and Hotel, located at 12888 188th Ave. SW in Rochester, about 25 minutes from downtown Chehalis. The promotional code for the special rate is CHAMBER3ON3. A two-night minimum booking is required.

For more information or to book a room, call Lucky Eagle Casino and Hotel at 800-720-1788.