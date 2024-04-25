Registration for Kingsport’s outdoor volleyball league opens Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport Parks and Recreation will open registration for its outdoor volleyball league on Monday, the city announced in a release.

Kingsport Outdoor Volleyball League allows the following teams; registration fees are included, provided by the release:

12U Youth Triples – $45

13U/14U Youth Triples – $45

Women’s Triples – $45

Men’s Doubles – $30

Co-ed Doubles – $30

Senior Co-ed Quads (50+) – $60

There will be an additional $2 non-resident fee for players who live outside of city limits. The youth determination date is July 1, 2023.

Registration will be open April 29 through May 17. Those interested in registering a team can do so here.

The 2024 outdoor volleyball league will begin May 28 and all games will be played at Legion Field on Fort Henry Drive.

