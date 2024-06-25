Registration begins for Oklahoma City Memorial Quarter Marathon Race

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans are gearing up to keep Running to Remember and celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon!

Event organizers say, for the 25th Anniversary year, the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is introducing the Quarter Marathon. Participants can expect to have the option of running 6.55 miles individually or as a 4 person team to complete a full marathon. Teams will have the opportunity to Start Together, Run Together and Finish Together.

The Quarter Marathon is set for a Sunday of race weekend with the Marathon and Half Marathon. This race is part of the Governor’s Marathon Challenge.

As a incentive to run, if your Quarter Marathon team beats the Governor’s team, each runner gets an “I Beat the Gov” T-shirt. If you want to make a bigger impact, sign up for the Why We Run Weekend Series and run the 5K on Saturday and Quarter Marathon on Sunday. You’ll earn a special Why We Run medal and shirt. With the addition of the Quarter Marathon, the Relay race is being retired, allowing the Marathon to continue to grow and evolve, according to event officials.

Registration for all six races opens on today, Tuesday, June 25 at noon, with the lowest prices and special incentives to sign up during the first 25 hours.

For more information about free race registration sign up today at okcMarathon.com.

