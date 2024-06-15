Register for the Yoopers United Charity Golf Scramble

NOTE: Information for registration for the golf scramble can be found at the end of this article.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – This coming September, the Yoopers United hockey team will take the ice to face off against the Detroit Red Wings Alumni Team in a rematch of the first Red Wings Alumni Hockey Night held in 2022.

In lead up to the big night, the Yooper team is raising funds for the United Way of Marquette County, the organization responsible for hosting the event and sponsoring the Yoopers United team.

On June 28, their fundraising efforts will take them to Red Fox Run Golf Course in Gwinn.

“We’re going to be hosting the first of many events this summer to raise money for the United Way of Marquette County, and this golf scramble is going to be a little different than most that people take part in,” said Nick Boyle, Team Liaison for Yoopers United. “In that we are actually going to be chasing after Caddyshack. So, Bill Murray has come up and he’s destroyed the golf course chasing after that gopher and you’re going to have to play around when he’s left behind.”

The unique twist on a golf scramble will present golfers with some challenges you don’t usually see on a course.

“The plan is to, each hole, have one hazard, whether it be at the start at the tee box or around the green or the fairway,” said Boyle. “Basically, you’re going to have to navigate these hazards that have been left behind by the green staff and work around them. If your ball hits it, it’s fair game and you’re going to have to just try to figure a way out. It’s a fun way to mix it up, because I’ve played in many golf scrambles over the years and you play in one you play in another. You’re basically with your same teammates that you’re working with in the cart and just trying to have good fun. But this time, it’s going to be a little a little different so that way you can challenge yourself a little bit and see how well you can do while you’re under pressure.”

All funds raised from the scramble and other events throughout the summer will stay in Marquette County, supporting the mission of the United Way.

“All the money raised from the event as well as all the other events we’re doing across this course of the summer is going directly to the United Way of Marquette County, so all funds raised here, stay here,” boyle said. “And the best part is the United Way supports many different organizations. Last year, they were able to give out to 28 various organizations across Marquette County and they impact more people than you could possibly imagine. Everybody that you know has been affected by these organizations in one way, shape, or form. It’s really incredible to see the impact that United Way have in spending the funds. When they do it, they do it through a committee so it’s really cool to get to take part in a disbursement committee and see where the money goes and what it’s actually going towards.”

While it’s all for a good cause, golfers will still be free to let their competitive side out.

“Oh, it’s absolutely competitive,” Boyle said. “Anybody who’s been in a scramble. I mean, you’ve got guys in your team that’re going to hit the longest ball, they’re going to be the ones that putt. Everybody’s trying to get the best score out of it because at the end of the day, even though you are trying to raise money for charity, it absolutely is 100% a competition for everybody and that’s part of the fun of it. That’s why you do it. I mean, if there was no challenge in it, you wouldn’t be taking part. It’s about whether or not you can have fun doing it and to see what you can do. Are you better than other people? One of the great equalizers in this world is golf. I could go out have a fantastic round one weekend in the next week and I could play the worst round in my life.”

You can register for the event here or by scanning the QR code in the poster below:

Registration for the event for groups, including businesses, is open until June 24.

Additionally, Yoopers United is still accepting donations for sponsorships, raffles, and more.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Boyle. “Kind of a little bit of a mini golf feel to it as you get to some of the holes- they’re going to be placed in weird spots. You’re gonna have to go around obstacles, but it’s a Green Keeper’s Revenge, and it’s just meant to have fun. A little different from your normal golf scramble, so you’re not just sitting there trying to get the best stroke. You’re actually out there just having a good time and of course support a great cause.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJMN - UPMatters.com.