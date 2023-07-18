Register for Pelotonia through Ohio State and donate for a chance to win OSU experiences and prizes

It’s almost that time again. Pelotonia, the annual event originally started as a cycling fundraiser to benefit cancer research that has grown into much more than just a ride over a weekend. The impact of this event is wide-ranging, and it’ll be taking place once again on August 5 and 6.

It has grown into a Columbus tradition and Ohio State continues to embrace the spirit and embodiment of what it means to help bring a cure to such a horrible and devastating disease.

And now, this year, you can register for Pelotonia through the Ohio State website and choose additional donations to enter for a chance to win various OSU experiences and prizes. They range from watching an OSU men’s basketball game in a private suite to a private dining experience inside the ‘Shoe’, with much more available to choose from.

All proceeds benefit Pelotonia and cancer research funding, so a chance to experience what’s out there is well worth the little bit of money it takes to enter. If you want to register and donate for a chance to win one of these prizes, simply head on over to the website to sign up, then pick the item you want to enter, donate, and become a part of Team Buckeye.

