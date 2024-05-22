Register now for River Action Senior Golf Tours

Registration is now open for River Action’s Senior Golf Cart Tours on September 5-6. This year’s offerings include a tour of the Arsenal Island in the early evening, giving participants an usually unseen look at the Mississippi River and the island.

There are tours on both sides of the river, with Illinois side tours on Thursday, September 5 and Iowa side tours on Friday, September 6. Each cart, which can hold two people, is $30. Seniors who can’t drive themselves can arrange for a driver during registration.

Tours available this year include:

Illinois Tour A: Tour the Rock Island Arsenal’s beautiful riverfront trail, with stops at the Col. Davenport House, the 1856 Bridge Pier, the Civil War Confederate prisoner of war camp, the National Cemetery, the Colonel’s Row of Quarters and the historic Rock Island Arsenal Quarters One commander’s home. A valid ID is necessary to enter Arsenal Island.

Available time slots are 9 – 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., 2 – 4 p.m. and the Twilight Tour from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Illinois Tour B: Visit Rock Island and Moline riverfront, starting at Sunset Park, going to Ben Butterworth Parkway and returning to Sunset Park. There will be speeches in both Moline and Rock Island.

Available time slots are 9 – 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 2 – 4 p.m.

Illinois Tour C: This tour starts in Rapids City and moves through Port Byron to Cordova and back. There will be speakers in each community.

Available time slots are 9 – 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 2 – 4 p.m.

Iowa Tour D: This tour travels along Duck Creek Trail, starting in Davenport and turning around in Bettendorf. Speakers from each city’s Planning and Public Works Departments will brief participants on new developments along the route.

Available time slots are 9 – 11 am., 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 2 – 4 p.m.

Iowa Tour E: This tour starts at Miller Avenue and S. Concord Street. Speakers will focus on the new wetlands and trails at Nahant Marsh.

Available time slots are 9 – 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 2 – 4 p.m.

Iowa Tour F: Visit the Davenport and Bettendorf riverfronts, starting at Credit Island and moving to Leach Park and back. Speakers from both cities will update participants on new developments along the route.

Available time slots are 9 – 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 2 – 4 p.m.

Click here for more information or to register.

