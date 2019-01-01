Register now for the NASCAR Heat Pro League

Before you ring in the new year, register now to help make NASCAR history with NASCAR Heat 3.

There’s still time to register and qualify to be a part of the first NASCAR Heat Pro League as registration ends on Jan. 15.

Before you register, watch what Dale Jr. and sister Kelley Earnhardt-Miller have to say about the integration of NASCAR and eSports.

Watch them discuss the topic below:

Also, there is still time for you to register and be a part of this exciting league next year. You can register by clicking HERE to sign up and qualify ahead of the draft today. Today’s featured track is Michigan International Speedway.

To learn more about NASCAR Heat 3 and 704 Games, check out this interview from November prior to the season finale last November in Miami where a lucky gamer won the $10,000 Road to Miami Finals.