Register-Guard Game of the Week: Sheldon football to host defending state champ West Linn

Each week throughout the 2023 high school football season, The Register-Guard will highlight a local game of the week.

Week 2 features a rematch of the 2022 OSAA Class 6A state championship game when the Sheldon Irish host defending champion West Linn in a nonleague game at 7 p.m. Friday.

"When you have what I think are two of the top teams in the state of Oregon going up against each other, it's going to boil down to who can minimize mistakes and execute," Sheldon head coach Josh Line said.

Line said that although West Linn has a few more returners than the Irish do, both teams aren't the same, with Sheldon lacking a large class of returners who were starters on both sides of the ball and special teams.

In 2022, Sheldon handed West Linn its only loss of the season in Week 2, beating the Lions 35-31.

Here's what you need to know about Friday night's game.

Sheldon linebacker Teimana Tuioti gets set before a defensive down against the Mililani Trojans of Hawaii in a 37-3 loss at home Sept. 1, 2023.

What is Sheldon doing to get ready to take on West Linn?

Sheldon dropped its season opener 37-3 against Mililani of Hawaii. But the team did gain a few good lessons.

"We were physical at times and blocked pretty well at times," Line said. "But we were definitely overwhelmed offensively. The biggest takeaway is that we didn't get negative. We kept fighting, and we finished the game."

The Irish have been hard at work on the gridiron with a continued focus on fundamentals. Line said those fundamentals complement what they are trying to accomplish offensively, defensively and on special teams.

"We believe in that, and it's boded well for us," Line said. "Whether you have an experienced or inexperienced team, either way that type of practice structure, in my opinion, builds championship teams."

Sheldon quarterback Colby Parosa sprints away from a defender against the Mililani Trojans of Hawaii in a 37-3 loss at home Sept. 1, 2023.

Who are the returners for Sheldon?

Sheldon won't be able to defeat West Linn unless the Irish make plays, but more specifically running back Teimana Tuioti, offensive lineman Will Haverland and first-year quarterback Colby Parosa. All three played in the state title game last season.

"Really generally speaking I just want to execute and feel good about the way we play and play assignment football and do our jobs," Line said.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Parosa has big shoes to fill after replacing quarterback Brock Thomas, who committed to play at Oregon.

Despite last week's loss, Line noted Parosa's character as one of the quarterback's most notable strengths.

"Probably the biggest strength that Colby (Parosa) possesses is his resolve," he said. "I don't think I ever had a quarterback face the amount of adversity that he faced in the way that he faced it. His positive attitude, his never say die, never quit. ... He never one time pointed the finger at his teammates. He never one time didn't take responsibility for what he was trying to do."

What does West Linn's team look like this year?

West Linn's offense and defense will for sure pack a punch, led by quarterback Baird Gilroy and kicker Gage Hurych, an Oregon commit.

West Linn did graduate star quarterback Sam Leavitt, who is now playing football at Michigan State, but that didn't seem to faze the Lions in their 37-0 win over Nelson last week.

Sheldon will have its work cut out not only trying to break through a tough defense but catching up to the 6-foot-5, 215-pound Gilroy.

"He's (Gilroy) got a great arm, but he's a little different than the kid they had last year," Line said. "He's more of a passer, runs pretty well and is a lot bigger."

West Linn has won state titles in 2016 and 2022, and were state runner-up in 2015.

Sheldon has won four state titles in 2002 (4A); 2007 (6A); 2009 (6A); 2012 (6A), and was state runner-up in 2001, 2011, 2018 and 2022.

Edith Noriega is a sports reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at ENoriega@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @Noriega_Edith.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Sheldon football ready to take on OSAA Class 6A champion West Linn