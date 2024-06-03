Regis/McDonell wins girls soccer regional championship

The Regis/McDonell Saints, the top seed in the Division 4 Sectional 1 bracket for girls soccer, secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over No. 4 Northland Pines to win its second regional championship in a row. Lilly Lewis had the Saints lone goal in the contest.

The Saints will host No. 3 Somerset in the sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dorais Field. The winner will play No. 1 River Valley or No. 3 Adams-Friendship in the sectional finals.

Regis/McDonell is looking for its first trip to state since the 2018 season.

Eau Claire Memorial knocked out, Rice Lake and River Falls advance

Elsewhere in the bracket, Eau Claire Memorial — a No. 4 seed in Division 1 — was beaten 2-1 by top seed D.C. Everest in the regional finals. It’s the first time since 2019 that the Old Abes didn’t make it to sectional play.

D.C. Everest will play No. 3 Hudson in the sectional semifinals. Hudson beat Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 2-0 in the regional finals.

In Division 2, No. 2 seeded River Falls gutted out a 1-0 win over No. 3 Marshfield. The Wildcats will face No. 1 New Richmond after the Tigers beat Barron/Bloomer/Cumberland 3-0 in the regional final according to wissports.net.

Division 3 Sectional-1A top seed Rice Lake crushed Melrose-Mindoro/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 9-1 in the Warriors regional championship matchup. Rice Lake’s sectional semifinal will be against No. 3 West Salem, who beat No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville 2-0 in the regional championship.