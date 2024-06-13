Regis/McDonell rolling into second ever girls soccer state tournament

Regis/McDonell’s small, but accomplished group of girls soccer seniors had just one thing that had eluded it coming into the season: A trip to the state tournament. The Saints have been close in recent years, reaching the sectional finals in 2023 and 2021, but ultimately coming up short.

This season, Regis/McDonell was determined to break through. The Saints all but breezed through the regular season, losing just one game — a 3-2 loss to Division 1 Eau Claire North — before shutting out their first three opponents in the postseason. It ran their record up to 17-1-1.

“We set it the very first day of practice. Our goal was to go to state,” Regis/McDonell’s Annabelle Schroeder said after the Saints sectional final.

But 71 minutes into its sectional final matchup against River Valley, Regis/McDonell was on the verge of falling short once again. The Saints had been stung by three Blackhawks goals in the first half and were trailing by multiple goals for the first time all year. Head coach Scott Hoffman admitted he wasn’t sure his team could pull it off.

Regis/McDonell didn’t go down easy. After a number of chances throughout the half, the Saints finally struck for their second goal of the game when the prolific scoring duo of Schroeder and Colleen Callaghan teamed up once again on a goal, Schroeder flipping the ball over to Callaghan who scored on the chance.

Menomonie Regis/McDonell girls soccer

Regis/McDonell forward Annabelle Schroeder (20) battles Menomonie defender Marie Zunker (18) for the ball in a game earlier this season. Schroeder leads the Saints in goals with 36 this season.

Schroeder and Callaghan — two of the four Saints seniors this season along with Kassandra Herr and Brittany Martin — have made up a majority of the offense this season. Schroeder has 36 goals this year, Callaghan a close second with 32.

The two have been playing together since grade school and have been integral to the Saints success over the past number of years.

“We’ve worked together and played together for so many years,” Callaghan said of the duo’s sectional final connection. “We kind of just know what’s going to happen.”

Regis/McDonell has gotten plenty of other contributions. Third on the Saints scoring list is sophomore Lily Lewis. Lewis — an 11-goal scorer this season — delivered the equalizer in the sectional final just a couple of minutes after Schroeder and Callaghan’s connection.

Another player that has stepped up big for the Saints is freshman Olivia Hasselwander. Hasselwander has drawn loft praise from Hoffman, Callaghan and Schroeder.

The freshman had a goal in Regis/McDonell’s sectional semifinal win over Somerset and came up with perhaps the biggest goal of the season in the sectional final. On a pass from Callaghan, Hasselwander scored the decisive goal in the sectional final four minutes into overtime to deliver Regis/McDonell a 4-3 win over River Valley, punching the Saints second-ever trip to state.

The Saints have also bolstered a strong backline this season. Defense was something of a concern coming into the year for Regis/McDonell, but anchored by senior Brittany Martin, the group has largely surpassed expectations.

All told, the group is a large mix of contributors from every single class, but that hasn’t disrupted the chemistry whatsoever.

“We did a lot [together] in the offseason,” Callaghan said. “Right off the bat, we were familiar with each other and really just excited to work together this season and it paid off.”

Regis/McDonell’s trip to state is just its second despite seven sectional finals appearances. It’s the first time the Saints have made it to state since 2018.

In the Division 4 state semifinals, Regis/McDonell — as the No. 4 seed — will face top-seeded Cedar Grove-Belgium. The Rockets come in at a mark of 22-0-1 and are looking for redemption after finishing as the state runner-up in 2018, 2021 and 2023.

Cora Erickson has led the way for Cedar Grove-Belgium. The junior has scored 59 goals this season. The Rockets have also allowed just seven total goals this season and no team has scored multiple goals in one game against them.

Regis/McDonell and Cedar Grove-Belgium will open the state tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.