Regis/McDonell girls soccer blanks Somerset, moves one game away from state

Regis/McDonell girls soccer is one win away from its first trip to state since 2018. The top-seeded Saints blanked No. 3 Somerset 4-0 in its sectional final to move on to the Division 4 Sectional 1 championship.

The second half proved to be the biggest decider as the Saints tallied three goals and gave the Spartans offense little room to so much as breathe.

The Saints dominated possession early on, keeping the ball on Somerset’s side of the field for extended stretches of time. Regis/McDonell got several looks on net but the Spartans were able to hold the line.

Somerset began stringing together a couple of counter attacks as the half crossed the 10-minute mark. The Spartans began to put the Saints ever-so-slightly on their heels.

Still, while Somerset was spending more time on the attack, it wasn’t leading to many great chances. A few balls found their way to the net, but nothing substantial enough to truly challenge junior goalie Cara Olson.

Regis/McDonell then regained control and really began to up the ante. The Saints peppered the net with shots and the only thing keeping the game tied was Somerset goalkeeper Sadie Schiavone making several strong saves.

The pressure kept building and building and finally the dam broke in the 28th minute. A penalty set the dangerous Annabelle Schroeder up with a penalty kick and the senior midfielder made good on the chance to open the scoring.

“I think it’s just really about keeping our mindset good,” Schroeder said. “Even if the shots aren’t going in, we know the opportunities are there. The shots will come. [It’s] just keeping our aggressiveness up.”

The Saints weren’t able to extend their lead before halftime, but the momentum was firmly on their side. Somerset’s chances were already few and far between and only diminishing.

“Our defense kept us in the game until things opened up in the second half,” Regis/McDonell head coach Scott Hoffmann said. “We moved some things around. We moved Annabelle up top, put two players up top instead of just one and put a little bit more pressure on their defense.”

Regis/McDonell’s pressure paid off almost immediately. Freshman forward Olivia Hasselwander fired a shot that ricocheted off the top post and into the net to double the Saints lead not even two minutes into the second half.

Just before the 60-minute mark, the Saints struck again. Schroeder was in the right place at the right time and calmly knocked in Regis/McDonell’s third goal of the match on a deflection off of a Somerset defender.

Colleen Callaghan joined in on the fun in the 64th minute. The senior buried a penalty kick of her own to make it 4-0. Schroeder said the Saints had practiced a lot of penalty kicks prior to the matchup and it paid off.

The Saints pressure on both ends overwhelmed Somerset. Regis/McDonell’s defense — an area Hoffman said he was concerned about coming into the season — has yet to allow a goal this postseason.

“My goodness they have been playing so well,” Hoffman said. “They’re so well-organized. They’ve allowed hardly any goals all season long. So they’ve done a great job.”

Regis/McDonell will take on another one seed — River Valley — in the sectional championship which is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at Oakleaf Stadium in Altoona. The Saints will look to send their four seniors in Callaghan, Schroeder, Kassandra Herr and Brittany Martin off with a trip to state.

“It’s so exciting,” Schroeder said. “I’ve been with my senior [teammates] since the beginning and we’ve been playing a lot of minutes since our freshman year. So to see us all together still and making it this far, it’s great.”