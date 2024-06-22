Regis Le Bris appointed as new Sunderland head coach

[Getty Images]

Sunderland have appointed Regis Le Bris as the club's new head coach.

In a statement on their website, the Black Cats say, "Sunderland AFC is delighted to announce the appointment of Régis Le Bris as Head Coach.

"The Frenchman will arrive on Wearside on 1 July 2024 and sign a three-year contract at the Stadium of Light.

"Régis’ move to the North East brings an end to his 12-year association with French side FC Lorient, which included leading Les Merlus’ senior team from June 2022 to June 2024.

"Following his appointment, Régis said: “I am honoured to be joining Sunderland AFC and look forward to immersing myself in the culture of the Club and the city.

"I believe the best way to understand and appreciate what makes a Club unique is to connect with the people who embody its spirit - the supporters, the community and all those who contribute to its character.

"All coaches talk about their enthusiasm and vision when they start a new role. I'm certainly here to pass on my energy and my convictions, but also to listen and learn.

"The history of this Club is very strong, and this is a unique opportunity to be part of that legacy.

"I recognise the potential of our team, a group that has seen both successes and more difficult times.

"Our journey together has only just begun, and I am ambitious about what we can achieve.

"I want us to bring joy to our fans, not only through results, but also through our style of play, and I'm convinced that with commitment and hard work, we can write an exciting new chapter.”

"Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman added: “We are delighted to have attracted someone of Régis’ calibre to Sunderland.

"He is a talented coach, who is thoughtful and detailed in his approach and values strong relationships with players and staff.

"He is aligned with delivering our playing identity and he shares our ambition to win, as well as our passion for talent development.

"We are excited by the new ideas Régis will bring to Sunderland and look forward to supporting him in his new role.”

"Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus concluded: “I must start by thanking our fans for their patience and support throughout an extensive recruitment process.

"It was imperative for us to try and appoint a candidate who could build on the foundations we have established and play an integral part in fulfilling our long-term ambitions.

"After following Régis’ career in recent years and meeting with him extensively, we believe he can make that contribution and we are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland AFC.

"I’m looking forward to the 2024-25 season and excited for us all to be back together at the Stadium of Light in August.”

