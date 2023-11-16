Regis football player wins Maps Credit Union High School Athlete of the Week

Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week poll, presented by Map Credit Union.

Regis football's Noah Richter is the Maps Credit Union High School Athlete of the Week, winning a poll voted on by readers.

Richter scored a 56-yard touchdown run in the Rams' 27-20 victory over Heppner in the OSAA Class 2A quarterfinals.

Here is another look at the other nominees this week.

Sawyer Teeney, Silverton football

Silverton quarterback Sawyer Teeney helped the Foxes to a 41-14 win over West Albany in the OSAA Class 5A state quarterfinals. He was 16 of 20 on 166 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Zach Smith, Dayton football

Dayton's Zach Smith scored three touchdowns in the Pirates' 50-36 win over Yamhill-Carlton in the OSAA Class 3A quarterfinals.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Regis' Noah Richter wins Maps Credit Union Athlete of the Week