Regis football player is two-time Maps Credit Union High School Athlete of the Week winner

Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week poll, presented by Map Credit Union.

Regis football's Noah Richter is the Maps Credit Union High School Athlete of the Week for the second week in a row, winning a poll voted on by readers.

Richter scored three touchdowns in Regis’ 55-39 loss to Weston-McEwen in the OSAA Class 2A state semifinals.

Here is another look at the other nominees this week.

Brody Sullivan, Silverton football

Silverton running back Brody Sullivan scored one touchdown and rushed for 87 yards in the Foxes' 42-19 loss to Mountain View in the OSAA Class 5A state semifinals.

Boston Hodges, Dayton football

Quarterback Boston Hodges scored two touchdowns in the Pirates’ 30-42 loss to Cascade Christian in the OSAA Class 3A state semifinals.

