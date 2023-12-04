Who is the Region's top grils basketball player? Cast your vote

Victoria Gray has made her choice.

The Bedford junior committed recently to play college volleyball at the University of Indiana.

But that doesn’t mean she won’t be a star on the basketball court as well.

She is the reigning Monroe County Region Girls Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 13.4 points and 12.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals s per game last season.

“She led our team in rebounding and scoring,” Bedford coach Bill Ryan said. “She will be playing volleyball at Indiana, but had several Division 1 offers in basketball, too.”

Nyah Mullins (34) and Victoria Gray celebrate a 61-30 victory over Trenton in the finals of the Division 1 District at Trenton last season.

Winning Player of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons will be a challenge for Gray. The Region talent pool was young last season. Nine of the 16 All-Region players from last season are back on the court this season.

Cast your vote: Who is the Monroe County Region's best boys basketball player?

Boys basketball previews: A look at all 15 Monroe County Region teams

It would have been 10 of 16, but Bedford’s Peyton Behnke moved away.

A look at some of the top players follows.

Alana Aulph, Monroe, senior: “Alana Aulph is going to be great for our team,” Monroe coach Trent Moody said. “She brings a maturity and leadership for us that will help our girls throughout the year.”

Emily Bladen, Milan, freshman: “Emily being a freshman will go through some growing pains, but is very advanced for her age,” said Milan coach Rob Carlson. “Has excellent ball skills and is a plus-plus shooter.”

Mirra Borg, Dundee: junior: As the only returning starter for the Vikings who is healthy, her leadership will be vital.

Sophia Bussell of Monroe scrambles for the ball with Peyton Behnke and Victoria Gray of Bedford Friday night. Bedford won 50-20.

Sophia Bussell, Monroe, junior: Set school records last year for points (36) and 3-pointers (10) in a game. She averaged 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. “Knows the game very well and along with good shooting,” Monroe coach Trent Moody said. “She does not get enough credit for her passing.”

Grace Capling, Ida, senior: She was averaging 9.9 points per game last season when an injury caused her to miss the last 12 games of the season.

Abby Carafelli, Carlson, senior: Led her team in scoring and rebounding last season, averaging 9.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Brenna Baker of Airport drives against New Boston Huron's Brooke Leporowski (32) and Lila Clements on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Lila Clements, New Boston Huron, senior: Has a chance to reach 1,000 career points this season. She averaged 16 points, 4 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game last season.

Olivia Gratz, Airport, sophomore: Averaged 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.8 steals per game last season and set school records points (38) and assists (8) in a game. “Liv has worked hard at her game all spring, summer and fall,” Airport coach Darrell Mossburg said. “She has the ability to be a tremendous player.”

Flat Rock's Madleen Hussein drives through the middle of the Romulus defense during the finals of the Division 2 District at Grosse Ile Friday night.

Madleen Hussein, Flat Rock, sophomore: Led her team in scoring and assists as a freshman, averaging 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 2.2 assists per game. “She's very skilled, very smart, and she's the leader of our team,” Flat Rock coach Brian Kryk said. “Madleen makes everyone around her on the team better.”

Gracie Jones, Jefferson, junior: The top returning scorer for the Bears hit double figures in six games last season and averaged 6.5 points per game.

Summerfield freshman Jaeli Jones is defended by Madilyn Wilkins of Morenci Tuesday night. Morenci won the battle of state-ranked teams 47-41.

Jaeli Jones, Summerfield, sophomore: Rare athleticism allows her to play a variety of roles for the Bulldogs. Averaged 7.6 points per game last season.

Addison Kopp, Flat Rock, junior: Was second for the Rams with an average of 7.95 points per game last season and hit double figures eight times.

Mia Miller, Summerfield, junior: Reached double figures in eight games last season and averaged 7.9 points per game.

Brooke Mossburg, SMCC, junior: Led her team in scoring, averaging 9.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.7 steals per game last season while becoming one of the team’s top defenders.

Nyah Mullins, Bedford, junior: Averaged 8.7 points, 4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game last season and had some of her biggest games against Bedford’s toughest oppoents.

Payton Pudlowski, Bedford, senior: Does everything right for the Mules, playing a variety of roles. Averaged 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2 steals per game las season.

Emily Rasor, Whiteford, junior: Led the Bobcats last season with an average of 6.9 points per game. “As a junior, going to rely on her to run point guard,” said Whiteford coach Nick Brillhart. “She has a high basketball IQ and sets the tone for our offense.”

Jessica Schrader of Ida drives to the hoop with Gracie Jones of Jefferson applying the pressure in the semifinals of the Division 2 Girls Basketball District at Dundee Wednesday night.

Jessica Schrader, Ida, junior: Led her team in scoring with 14 points per game and steals with 84 last season. She also averaged 1.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Mariah Stines, Milan, senior: The Davenport softball commit also is a leader on the basketball court. “Mariah will be a force on both ends of the floor as she is a great athlete with great strength in the paint,” Milan coach Rob Carlson said.

Audrey Trainor, Erie Mason, senior: The top returning scorer for the Eagles averaged nearly 7 points per game and hit double figures five times.

Peyton Zajac, Airport, sophomore: Averaged 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 steals, and 2.1 assists per game as a freshman.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Vote now for Monroe County Region's top girls basketball player