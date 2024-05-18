Regional Winner’s Bracket Game Gets Away from Cajuns in One Inning

LAFAYETTE – The No. 13 national seed Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team fell behind in the second inning and dropped an 8-0 (5 inn.) contest to Baylor on Saturday, May 18 in the winner’s bracket final of the NCAA Lafayette Regional held at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

The visiting Bears (34-20) pushed across six unearned runs as part of a seven-run second inning that had the Ragin’ Cajuns (43-18) in recovery mode early.

RyLee Crandall (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K) kept Louisiana off-balance with no runner advancing past second base and Shaylon Govan belted a home run in the fifth inning to end the game in run rule fashion.

The loss sends the Ragin’ Cajuns into an elimination game on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. against the winner of the Ole Miss-Princeton game that followed the UL-BU matchup.

With the win Baylor advanced to the championship round of the NCAA Lafayette Regional which begins at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19.

After a scoreless first inning, it was a leadoff double and back-to-back bunts set the big inning in motion for the Bears. A Cajuns miscue and fielder’s choice was involved in the half inning, extending play for an Aliyah Binford grand slam that staked BU out to a 7-0 lead.

Sam Landry (3.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 5 K) kept the Baylor from adding to the lead the next two innings, however Crandall matched the effort and the Cajuns were unable to chip away at the deficit or gain any momentum.

Baylor, which entered the regional tournament having won 2-of-3 in a series with UL back in February, moved to 3-1 against the Cajuns this season. Crandall collected her second shutout effort of Louisiana this spring, adding to four scoreless innings pitched in a start in February.

Mihyia Davis led off with a single for the Cajuns moving her within five hits of becoming just the second player in program history to reach 90 base hits.

Louisiana fell into the loser’s bracket of an NCAA Regional at Lamson Park for the first time in the Super Regional era. The Cajuns won the event the previous four times hosted (2012, 2014-16).

