Regional tennis tourney starts Saturday

The 3rd Region Tennis Tournament is set to begin Saturday when the first two rounds are contested at Merchant Centre Court.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be held on Monday, with the championship matches scheduled for Tuesday.

In boys’ singles, Edmonson County’s Brayden Johnson, Hancock County’s Preston Blanton, Daviess County’s Landon McDuffee, Muhlenberg County’s Noah Milburn, Apollo’s Stetson Osborne, Muhlenberg’s Michael Schindler, Owensboro’s John Clay Ford, Grayson County’s Maddox Powell and Meade County’s Peyton Johnston received first-round byes.

In boys’ doubles, defending regional champions Houston Danzer-Cooper Danzer from Owensboro Catholic, Muhlenberg County’s Paxton Evitts-Heath Embry, Daviess County’s Parth Haria-George Newton, Owensboro Catholic’s Patrick Hauke-Joseph Merchant, Apollo’s Evan Wilson-Connor O’Bryan, Owensboro’s Arlo Johnson-Andrew Diebel, Meade’s Luke Seelye-Tyler Craycroft, Daviess County’s Yuga Kani-Eli Bivens, Ohio County’s Christian Byrd-Elijah Decker and Cloverport’s Waydon Poole-Hunter Bradley have first-round byes.

In girls’ singles, Owensboro Catholic’s Ella Cason looks to defend her regional title. She has a first-round bye, along with Ohio County’s Alyssa Jarvis, Grayson County’s Payton Woosley, Muhlenberg County’s Alyssa Murch, Catholic’s Madison Clark, Grayson County’s Ava Walker, Ohio County’s Megan Shocklee, Daviess County’s Allessa Hall.

First-round byes for girls’ doubles went to Catholic’s Isabelle Reisz-Julia Marshall, Ohio County’s Ella Decker- Kate Hoskins, Owensboro’s Eleanor Watson-Drew Crandall, Apollo’s Ella Hayden-Sophie Jennings, Breckinridge County’s Brooklynn Gray-Kyleigh Greenwell, Daviess County’s Maddy Brown-Kathrine McCain, Apollo’s Macey Woodruff-Jessie Pate, Grayson County’s Emma Walker-Sami Woosley, Edmonson County’s Hannah Carnahan-Aileen Rodriguez-Falk, Breck’s Emelia Reed-Madeline Taul and Catholic’s Elizabeth Hayden-Maddie Meyer.