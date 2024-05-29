Regional softball tourney postponed

Following torrential rainfall and storms during Memorial Day weekend, the start of the 3rd Region Softball Tournament’s opening round was postponed for a day.

The original schedule had four first-round games slated for Monday before a wave of inclement weather in Hartford and the surrounding area wiped out those plans. Contests were first pushed back to Monday afternoon, but a decision was made during the morning to instead postpone the action for a day.

Now, Edmonson County (15-13) will face host Ohio County (14-15) at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, followed by Hancock County (27-9) taking on Owensboro Catholic (17-14) at 7:30 p.m.

The opening round continues Wednesday, with Muhlenberg County (21-6) squaring off against Meade County (24-11) at 5:30 p.m. and Daviess County (25-6) scheduled to face Butler County (10-19) at 7:30 p.m.

The tournament semifinals will now be held at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, with the championship game set for 6 p.m. on Friday.

The 3rd Region Tournament winner will advance to the KHSAA Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Softball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare, which will be held on June 6 at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.