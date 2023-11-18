Regional semifinal football roundup: Riverview, Booker, Venice, Cardinal Mooney reach final

Riverview 35, Manatee 30

BRADENTON − A photograph of John Sprague hung on the fence behind the Riverview bench.

Friday night, the Rams won a football game that would have made their former head coach, who died Friday at age 75, proud.

With the Rams rushing for 259 yards and scoring four touchdowns on the ground, Riverview advanced to the Class 4 Suburban-Region 4 final with a 35-30 semifinal victory over the host Manatee Hurricanes at Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium.

Riverview (8-4), winners of five straight, will face Venice, a 56-14 semifinal winner over Immokalee, on Friday for the regional title. Venice defeated Riverview last year 35-15 in the regional final.

Friday night, Ram running back DJ Johnson rushed for a game-high 138 yards and three touchdowns. His 45-yard scoring run in the first quarter pulled Riverview even with Manatee at 7-all after Trayvon Pinder’s 6-yard TD had put Manatee up 7-0.

Johnson’s 26-yard TD late in the first quarter put the Rams back up 14-7. The senior later scored on a 12-yard run, tying the game at 21-21 with one minute, 48 seconds left before halftime.

But it was Johnson’s teammate in the Ram backfield, quarterback Braxton Thomas, who had a huge impact in the Rams’ second victory over Manatee in less than a month. The transfer from Arizona rushed for 117 yards, and his 1-yard touchdown with 3:11 left increased Riverview’s lead to 35-24.

But after Manatee used less than two minutes to draw within 35-30 on quarterback Andrew Heidel’s 1-yard TD, it was Thomas who put the final nail in Manatee’s coffin, picking up six yards on third-and-2 from the Hurricane 41. It came after Manatee recovered an onside kick, but one that didn’t travel the necessary 10 yards.

After the game, Riverview head coach Josh Smithers spoke of how he used Sprague in his pre-game talk to his team.

“We talked about the legacy he left and why he’s so important to our program,” Smithers said. “And we talked about the historic games between Riverview and Manatee and how our guys had a chance to be a part of these and that we wanted to go out and win this thing for Coach Sprague.”

Everyone stepped up for the Rams, especially their defensive line with six minutes left and Riverview up 28-24. On fourth-and-4 from the Ram 46, Heidel dropped back to pass, but was met by a couple of Riverview defenders. As Heidel was being tackled, he got rid of the ball. He was flagged for intentional grounding, a loss of down, giving Riverview the ball on the Manatee 37.

Nine plays later, Thomas’ 1-yard TD with 3:11 left made it a two-score game at 35-24. “That was huge,” Smithers said. “Then to go down there and get up by two scores.”

As opposed to Heidel, his counterpart, who completed 25-of-33 for 281 yards and a score, Thomas finished 6-of-14 for 93 yards. His one touchdown, on a 19-yard pass to Jaden Wheeler, put Riverview back on top 28-24 early in the third quarter after Joey Colonneso’s 37-yard field goal on the final play of the first half gave Manatee a 24-21 lead.

“Thomas made a couple of nice throws,” Smithers said. “He does a great job of commanding the offense and does a great job of finding a way to make that play when you need it.”

As opposed to the Rams’ running attack, Manatee rushed for just 61 yards. With the Ram defense in a lot of zone coverage in the first half, Heidel was able to complete 15 passes. But in the second half, the Rams made a couple of personnel changes in the secondary and began playing more man coverage. Heidel completed 10 passes in the second half, but his longest was 22 yards.

“They didn’t do anything we didn’t expect,” Smithers said. “We just didn’t do a real good job of defending them early on. In the second half, we tried to take away the easy throws and make them earn it.”

Down 14-7, Manatee tied it on a 17-yard scoring run by Kei’shawn Smith in the second quarter. Heidel’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Bon Bean put Manatee up 21-14 with 7:09 left before halftime. But in the second half, the Canes were limited to Heidel’s 1-yard scoring run, after which Manatee failed to let the onsides kick travel the necessary 10 yards.

“We’re about even as teams,” said Manatee head coach Jacquez Green. “Our job now is to try to elevate the program to be able to beat everyone in this area. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

“Our kids were ready,” Smithers said. “They had a good week of practice. Manatee played a hell of a game. Coach Green has done an amazing job with this program. A couple of years ago, everyone was so down on Manatee, and they’re back. To beat them twice in one season is a tough task.”

− Doug Fernandes

Venice 56, Immokalee 14

VENICE − Jadyn Glasser threw for three touchdowns, Jamarice Wilder ran for two more as Venice overwhelmed Immokalee, 56-14, in a Class 4S-Region 4 semifinal Friday night at Powell-Davis Stadium.

Glasser, the Venice quarterback, completed his first 15 passes, while Immokalee struggled to move the ball as Venice jumped out to a 33-0 lead before the first quarter was over.

"It's just the connection I have with my receivers," Glasser said. "We put in work every day just getting better."

Things couldn't have started out any better for Venice or any worse for Immokalee.

A quick three-and-out forced Immokalee to punt from its own end zone and a fumbled snap resulted in a safety.

After the free kick, Venice needed only three plays to move down the field for the first of Wilder's touchdowns from 8 yards out. Griffin Gisotti ran for a 2-point conversion, the first of five for Gisotti on the night, and Venice had a 10-0 lead with just more than 3 minutes elapsed.

After an Immokalee punt gave Venice the ball at its own 43, Glasser completed four straight passes, three to Zycarl Lewis who scored from 16 yards out. Another Gisotti conversion run made it 18-0 with 6:55 to play in the first quarter.

Before the first quarter was over, Venice would add another 1-yard scoring run by Wilder and a 53-yard TD pass from Glasser to Charles Lester, who caught a quick out broke several tackles on his way to the end zone.

"We did a great job," Venice coach John Peacock said. "The kids came out and they overwhelmed them the entire first quarter, both offensively, defensively and special teams. Everybody got involved. Glasser did a nice job tonight. The receivers did a good job getting open and making plays too."

The Venice defense got into the scoring act in the second quarter. Immokalee moved the ball into Venice territory before Kane Judson picked off a Trannon Villarreal pass and brought it back 77 yards for a touchdown and a 41-0 lead with 8:52 to go before the half.

Immokalee got the ball deep into Venice territory again, thanks to a 50-yard completion from Chris Germinal to Gilbert Charles. Jayden Nixon put Immokalee on the scoreboard with a 6-yard run to make it 41-7.

Venice answered quickly after recovering an onside kick attempt. Glasser went 4-for-4 in a six-play drive, finished off with a 12-yard pass from Glasser to tight end Jackson Scott. That gave Venice a 49-7 halftime lead.

With a running clock in the second half, Venice added a 32-yard TD pass from backup QB Alex Schaefer to Malakai Corbett in the third quarter. Justin Compere completed the scoring with a 2-yard TD run for Immokalee in the fourth quarter.

Immokalee coach James Delgado said the slow start sealed his team's fate in the early going.

"Offensively, we went three and out four times in a row," Delgado said. "Defensively, we gave up big plays and didn't do things the way we're capable of doing them.

"So in the first quarter this thing was way out of hand way before it should have been."

Venice totaled 403 yards of total offense, 138 on the ground and 265 through the air. Glasser finished 18 of 21 for 233 yards. Ryan Matulevich was the top receiver with five catches for 64 yards and Lewis caught four passes for 58 yards.

Immokalee's running game was shut down completely and two Immokalee quarterbacks combined to complete 4 of 18 passes for 92 yards and two interceptions. Luke Heenan picked off a pass in the third quarter that set up Venice's final touchdown.

Immokalee completed its season at 6-6. "They whipped us. They beat us up," Delgado said. "That's what they did defensively and offensively. They're stronger than we are. We've got to change that. I'm proud of our guys for not quitting, for not laying down. Those things that we're trying to instill in our program don't carry them just through Friday nights. It's a life thing. So we ain't done. We'll be back."

Venice improved to 10-2 and will be home for a rematch with Riverview in the regional final next week.

"It doesn't matter who we play," Peacock said. "We just have to play our best football. I think right now we've just got to make sure we get better each week."

"Whoever it is, we're going to bring our best game and we're going to try to beat them," Glasser said.

Booker 14, Lemon Bay 0

ENGLEWOOD – When Scottie Littles first took over the Booker football team before the 2022 season, there was little reason to believe that the Tornadoes could turn around their fortunes in a year or two.

Booker had gone 1-16 in the two seasons prior to Littles’s arrival, and just 20 players showed up to his first meeting as head coach.

Those days looked long in the past Friday night, as Booker dominated the line of scrimmage on the way to a 14-0 win over Lemon Bay – exacting its revenge for a district championship loss to the Manta Rays earlier this season.

The win sends Booker to the 2 Suburban-Region-4 Championship against Bishop Verot on Friday in Fort Myers.

“I think back to (the beginning) now when we’re in this moment, and that’s hard,” Littles said. “I didn’t know how we were going to do it, but I knew we were going to hire some quality coaches, put our heads down and go to work.

“Some of these seniors, like Josiah Booker, he went 0-10 when he was a sophomore. He probably never thought he would play in a regional championship, and now that’s a reality for them.”

Lemon Bay’s offense was a far-cry from the unit that helped lead the team to a 26-18 win over Booker the first time around.

Instead, a Tornadoes defensive line rotation of Kevontay Hugan, Jaleel Williams, Jordan Radkey, Javier Pastor, Rah’shad Hill and Hunter Zirkle didn’t give the Mantas any time to get going – combining for three tackles for loss and three sacks, along with a few tipped passes.

The Mantas passed midfield on two drives, which ended in an interception thrown by Lorenzo Mauceri to Karaijus Hayes in the first quarter and a fourth-quarter turnover on downs.

In the meantime, Booker fed senior running back Ahmad Hunter and senior receiver Josiah Booker.

Hunter shouldered the load with 19 rushes for 92 yards and a touchdown, while Booker was explosive with limited touches, rushing six times for 41 yards and a score along with two receptions for 33 yards.

Booker quarterback Alex Diaz was asked to pass nine times, finishing with 3-of-9 passing for 34 yards.

“I always wanted to come to Booker, but they had a losing program,” said Hunter, who transferred from Riverview High to Booker before last season. “Then I saw they had a new coaching staff, so I saw an opportunity and I went for it.

“This means a lot to me because they haven’t been this far in a while. It feels good to be a part of the change.”

When it was all said and done, Lemon Bay finished with just 107 yards of total offense, including 12 total rushing yards, as its offensive line was typically overwhelmed by the Tornadoes defensive front.

The win represents a lightning-fast turnaround for a Booker program for Littles and the Tornadoes, but not by his timeline.

“I wanted to go play in a regional championship last year,” Littles said. “We had a talented team last year. Booker always has talent. It’s about getting them out of the hallways, getting them in the classroom, making sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to do.

“I’m super excited for where this program is, but I tell people all the time: Imagine when we’re in Year 4, Year 5, Year 10.”

− Vinnie Portell

Cardinal Mooney 54, Lakeland Christian 14

SARASOTA − The Cardinal Mooney Catholic High football team did not make any halftime adjustments.

The Cougars waited for Lakeland Christian to adjust.

Breaking a 14-all deadlock, Cardinal Mooney scored 40 second half points to defeat the Vikings, 54-14, Friday night in the Class 1 Suburban-Region 3 final at John Heath Field at Austin Smithers Stadium.

Carson Beach rushed for 156 yards and scored three touchdowns, and both quarterbacks Devin Mignery and Michael Valentino each threw two scoring passes for the Cougars.

As a result of No. 4 seed Victory Christian (6-5) out of Lakeland defeating No. 1 seed Zephyrhills Christian, 29-26, No. 2 seed Cardinal Mooney (9-2) will be home for the regional final 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“Our halftime adjustment was to make them adjust,” Cardinal Mooney coach Jared Clark said.

After the Cougars scored on their first drive, a 2-yard touchdown run by Beach, Lakeland Christian (7-4) took a 14-7 lead.

The Vikings used a trick play after a timeout to get even. Josh Bellamy threw a left-handed halfback pass to Preston Garcia for a 3-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Ian Goines picked off a pass and bolted down the left sideline 86 yards.

“They got the pick-6. They had the trick play on us,” Clark said, also noting a penalty on his sideline stopped a drive. “And that was really it. The rest of the first half we played really well. We didn’t want to make any adjustments. We wanted to do the same thing and not make mistakes.”

Beach scored his second touchdown of the game, a 1-yard run with 1 minute, 44 seconds left before halftime.

That was the start of 47 straight points scored by the Cougars.

“We had the advantage in the first half,” Clark said. “It was going to be hard for them if we continued to score points and run the ball well.”

The Cardinal Mooney defense made it extremely difficult for the Vikings in the second half. In winning their third straight game, the Cougars limited Lakeland Christian to 19 yards in the final 24 minutes and even scored the final points of the game on a 41-yard interception return by Duke Bergstrom that started a running clock.

“They did a lot of man stuff early and we thought we could get some numbers,” Lakeland Christian coach Danny Williams said. “They changed that and we just got out-mashed up front.”

Tanner Gilliland, George Leibold, Bryce Fulda, Teddy Foster, Emerson Warchling, Chris McCorkle, Blake Rouland, Lorenzo Walls and Zeshon Casimir all had tackles for no gain or a loss on the Cougars’ defense.

“That’s a team win,” Clark said. “We practiced hard for two weeks preparing for these guys.”

“Their size and athleticism took over,” Williams said. “They’re a great team. They’ve got some good players. We were trying to fight there in the first half, but their size and talent took over.”

Behind the offensive line of 6-foot-7, 320-pound senior left tackle Yerovi Valdes Alfonso; 6-2, 345-pound senior left guard Bobby Cantrell; 6-2, 200-pound senior center Will Mckinnon; 5-10, 235-pound right junior right guard Jake Boydston; and 6-3, 315-pound right tackle Ryan Sugg along with 6-3, 270-pound sophomore Ethan Salata and 6-3, 245-pound junior Brady Smith, Beach ran for 115 yards on 21 carries in the first half.

“Carson’s special because he loves his teammates,” Clark said. “He loves the game of football. He’s worked his tail off for four years. And he just keeps getting better every week.

“Our offensive line has been playing really, really well. They want Carson and our quarterback to be able to run the ball and give them a clean pocket. Carson Beach is a stud.

“We felt like we could run the ball against them.”

When the Vikings put more defenders near the line of scrimmage, Cardinal Mooney went through the air. Valentino connected with Zy’Marion Lang for 48 yards and Josh Henderson for 37. Mignery hooked up with Bo O’Daniel for 18 yards and Mason Jordan for 23 yards. The quarterbacks also had a good day running: Valentino carried nine times for 66 yards and Mignery 10 times for 64 yards.

“We’re young,” Williams said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys, a lot of freshmen. We did a lot more than I thought we would do with this group. I’m proud of them. Obviously, you don’t like losing. We’ve played on Thanksgiving the last four years. It’s not going to be good not to to that, but good luck to them.”

Clark began his post-game comments with a tribute to former Riverview High football coach John Sprague, who died Friday at the age of 75.

“We lost a legend today in John Sprague,” Clark said. “Guys like that paved the way for everybody coaching today. We all have a ton of respect for John Sprague. Everybody knows he’s a legend in Sarasota County and Florida. It’s just a sad day.”

− Dennis Maffezzoli

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Regional semis roundup: Riveview, Booker, Venice, Mooney advance