Regional Preview: Cowgirls set to host Kentucky, Michigan, Northern Colorado

May 16—This year marks the fourth-consecutive season that Oklahoma State softball will host in the postseason. With regional play set to begin this weekend, here's an in-depth look at what Oklahoma State is up against. First, we'll start by looking at the Cowgirls.

OKLAHOMA STATE: 44-10 (21-6 BIG 12) / NO. 5 NATIONAL SEED

This year's Cowgirl squad continues to impress, living up to the in-season accomplishments of each of the past three years despite losing five starters from last year's Women's College World Series team. The team's 44 wins sets a program record for consecutive 40-plus win seasons with four in-a-row.

Though it's typical for Oklahoma State to play five or six underclassmen in any given game, there's several things that the 2024 team is doing better than the 2023 team ever did. At the top of that list is home runs, with this year's team at 81 homers compared to last year's 46 for the entire campaign. The power-heavy Cowgirls are now 13 home runs away from breaking the team record for home runs in a season.

Senior pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl has risen to the top of the national landscape this season. Last week, she was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, and she ranks fourth nationally in ERA with a 1.13. Fellow senior pitcher Ivy Rosenberry has completely reinvented herself this season, and as a result was named All-Big 12 second team. Oklahoma State has had two dominant arms in the circle throughout the entire season.

Cowgirl Stadium has been a prosperous place for Oklahoma State in postseason play over the years. In the past three playoffs, OSU has lost just one out of 16 postseason games played at home, and are an even more impressive 9-0 in regional games.

This year's Cowgirl team has the pieces for another deep run, but the competition in this regional could create a highly-competitive atmosphere.

On to the rest of the field:

KENTUCKY WILDCATS 30-22 (8-16 SEC)

Though the record doesn't reflect one of a regional two seed, the workload of Kentucky surpasses nearly every other non-hosting team in the country.

That record can be credited to playing in the SEC — which finds all 13 teams reaching the NCAA Tournament this season. The Wildcats rank No. 9 in the country in strength of schedule, according to Massey Ratings, and an opposing win percentage of 0.6245 is the 12th highest, nationally.

Kentucky's best wins include back-to-back, early-season victories over No. 8 national seed Stanford, and conference series wins over No. 14-seeded Alabama and No. 11-seeded Georgia.

The Wildcats are led by 17-year head coach Rachel Lawson, who is one of the longest tenured and most successful coaches across the Power Five. Lawson sits at 593 career wins and has guided Kentucky to 14 NCAA tournaments and a WCWS appearance back in 2014 with a 50-win season.

Prior to Lawson, Kentucky was abysmal at softball — with zero NCAA tournament appearances and just one winning season overall in the 10 years of existence prior. Now, with eight super regional appearances in the past 13 years, UK is currently on its longest drought without making it to supers since Lawson first took over as coach.

Shortstop Erin Coffel is the leader on the field, specifically at the shortstop position. She was recently named an All-SEC First Team selectee for the second consecutive year. She broke Kentucky single-season records with her 20 home run season as a sophomore and is already the program's record holder in home runs (68), RBI (212) and slugging pct (.797).

Kentucky has won its first regional game in each of the past two postseasons, just to immediately follow that up with back-to-back losses and being eliminated. Since the 2021 season, UK is 6-7 in regional games. All time against Oklahoma State, Kentucky is 1-4 with the most recent matchup being a Cowgirl win in 2019.

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES 41-16 (17-5 BIG TEN) / BIG TEN TOURNAMENT CHAMPS

The red-hot Wolverines are fresh off of a Big Ten Tournament title and a 17-2 record in its past 19 games. Michigan would likely have been an at-large selectee without the conference title, but it locked up the automatic bid anyway.

OSU and UM share four common opponents this season. The Wolverines split a two-game season series with Florida, lost in run-rule fashion to UCLA, defeated Wisconsin and dropped a game to South Florida, 1-0. The Cowgirls bested the Gators, 3-0, run-ruled the Bruins, 9-1, rallied to beat Wisconsin, 9-5, and beat the Bulls, 6-1.

Michigan is one of the oldest softball programs at the Power Five level but has not reflected its historic ways since 2016. UM founded its softball program in 1978 and became a habitual WCWS team from the late 90s to the mid 2010s with 12 appearances in 21 years. Michigan has not returned to the big stage since 2016 and have not even played in a Super Regional in that span.

Legendary Michigan coach Carol Hutchins won an astonishing 1,684 games in her 37 years in Ann Arbor, but that era has passed. Current coach Bonnie Tholl got the job in 2023 and is in her second year at UM. It was an obvious hire, considering Tholl's 29 years as the top assistant at Michigan.

After a 26-25 transition year in Tholl's first season, Michigan is back to its winning ways. The 41 wins in 2024 are the program's most in five years.

The Wolverines have four first-team all-conference selections: pitcher Lauren Derkowski, third baseman Maddie Erickson, outfielder Ellie Sieler and first baseman/catcher Keke Tholl.

All-time, Michigan is 5-8 against Oklahoma State. The Cowgirls have won the past two meetings in the series.

NORTHERN COLORADO 27-25 (21-6 BIG SKY) / BIG SKY CHAMPIONS

Oklahoma State's first regional opponent is the fourth-seeded Northern Colorado Bears, who are appearing in their second-consecutive NCAA tournament after winning the Big Sky.

UNC went 1-9 against Power Five opponents, and are led by unanimous Big Sky Conference coach of the year, Dedeann Pendleton-Helm, as well as co-conference player of the year, Amailee Morales.

There are no common opponents between UNC and OSU, but the Bears faced fellow regional competitor, Michigan, twice during the regular season and lost both meetings.

There's no doubt that Northern Colorado is fighting an uphill battle in Stillwater. The Bears are one of the lowest-rated tournament teams in the RPI at 159 and are just three games above .500. On top of that, the team's .265 batting average is 173rd in the country and way behind the rest of the regional.

Oklahoma State will square off with Northern Colorado for its first game of the regional. The start time is set for 4:30 p.m. Friday, and the winner of that game will match up with the winner of Michigan-Kentucky — which plays at 2 p.m. Friday — at noon Saturday.