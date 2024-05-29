Regional playoffs: Orange Lutheran, Santa Margarita to meet in semifinals

The Southern California Regional baseball playoffs began on a positive note for Santa Margarita. The Eagles traveled to Rancho Bernardo and won their Division I opener 7-1.

Jake Lavin hit a three-run home run, Logan de Groot had two hits and two RBIs, and Carter Enoch had three hits. Brennan Bauer gave up three hits in a complete game.

Santa Margarita will play Trinity League rival Orange Lutheran in the semifinals Thursday at Hart Park. The top-seeded Lancers defeated San Diego Cathedral 9-3. Junior Josiah Hartshorn finished three for three with two RBIs, while sophomore Hamilton Friedberg added two hits and two RBIs.

La Mirada 4, Torrey Pines 2: Sophomore Noah Rodriguez went three for three to lead La Mirada in a Division I win.

Huntington Beach 8, Granite Hills 3: The Oilers advanced to a Division I semifinal at home on Thursday against La Mirada. Trevor Goldenetz had two hits and two RBIs while Jayton Greer also drove in two runs.

Moorpark 6, Bell 0: Carson Cerny contributed two hits and struck out five in four innings of relief in the Division II victory that ends the historic season for City Section Open Division champion Bell.

Ayala 3, San Marcos 0: Caleb Trugman struck out seven in 6-2/3 innings. Aidan Erlandsen had two RBIs.

Poway 4, Arcadia 3: Poway scored two runs in the top of the 11th inning to break a 2-2 tie. Arcadia's Jordan Vogel, a freshman, had five hits.

Bakersfield Liberty 14, Westlake 5: Kris Youmans had two hits and two RBIs while Noah Stead contributed two doubles, but the Warriors were beaten by top-seeded Liberty in a Division II game. Caden Churchman had a home run and five RBIs for Liberty.

Birmingham 2, South Torrance 0: Eden Nalin threw a two-hit shutout in Division III. He struck out five and walked one. Trevor Sostman had a two-run triple in the first inning.

St. John Bosco 3, Granada Hills 2: Micah Taguiam hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to wipe away a 2-1 deficit and lift the Braves into a Division III semifinal against Birmingham.

Point Loma 3, St. Francis 2: The Golden Knights scored two runs in the seventh but fell short in the Division III game. Holden Deitch had two hits for St. Francis.

Chino Hills 11, North Hollywood 1: Three Chino Hills pitchers gave up no hits in six innings.

Softball

Murrieta Mesa 3, Mater Dei 0: Lily Hauser struck out 13 and hit a home run for top-seeded Mesa in a Division I victory.

Great Oak 4, Santa Maria St. Joseph 2: Miali Guachino struck out 16 while walking one and giving up three hits for Great Oak in Division I.

San Diego Del Norte 6, California 3: Lainey Llamas had three RBIs for Del Norte.

Granada Hills 3, San Marcos 0: Addison Moorman turned in a dominating performance, striking out 13 and giving up one hit in a Division II victory. Another City Section team, Birmingham, was beaten by Chula Vista Mater Dei 9-2.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.