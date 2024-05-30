REGIONAL PLAYOFF PREVIEW: SSL rivals Shafter, Chavez to meet for chance to play for D-V baseball title

Talk about a perfect storm. It's been more like a tornado the last few weeks, as Kern County’s remaining baseball and softball teams continue to blow away the competition.

On the heels of four baseball and one softball Central Section titles last weekend, the five champions all won their opening game of the Southern California Regional playoffs on Tuesday, advancing to Thursday’s semifinals.

That run won’t last. Something has to give when No. 5 Shafter and No. 8 Chavez square off on Thursday.

The South Sequoia League rivals each posted upset wins on the road Tuesday and now will play each other at Shafter at 4 p.m. The winner advances to Saturday’s regional D-V final, the furthest the team’s can go since there is no CIF State Championship for baseball or softball.

The title game will be played at the winner of Thursday’s other semifinal between No. 2 Azusa and No. 3 Spring Valley-Mount Miguel.

The Generals (22-6) won the Central Section Division-V title on Friday — the first baseball championship in the school’s 96-year history — with an 8-0 victory over Madera-Matilda Torres.

Shafter followed that up with a 6-3 win against No. 4 Los Angeles-Eagle Rock on Tuesday at John Marshall High School.

Senior Jesus Paez went the distance, allowing two earned runs on six hits, with no walks and four strikeouts. The Generals rallied late, scoring all of its runs in the top of the sixth.

Junior Jaime Martinez had the big blow in the inning, driving home two with a single. He was one of three Shafter players with two hits. Lead-off hitter Matteo Martinez was 2 for 4 with a double and Javier Hinojosa was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Jacob Gonzalez, Paez and Alex Casanova-Balderrama also drove in runs in the sixth.

The Titans (20-12) held on for a 1-0 victory over Lindsay to win the Central Section D-VI title on Saturday. It was the third section championship in head coach Scott Neal’s 16 years at the school.

No. 8 Chavez upset top-seeded South El Monte, 2-1 in eight innings on Tuesday. Sophomore Emmanuel Segura doubled in sophomore Jacob Sixtos in the top of the eighth for the go-ahead run.

Senior Tristen Amusten, who got the final three outs to preserve the Titans’ section championship, pitched all eighth innings Tuesday, limiting the Eagles to one run on five hits. He also drove in his team’s first run of the game and finished 1 for 3, one of six hits for Chavez.

The matchup will be the third of the season between the teams. They split a pair in mid-March, with the Titans winning at home 8-2 and the Generals taking a 7-5 victory in Shafter two days later.

Fresh off the program’s first Central Section title, Liberty (30-4) continued to pound the ball on Tuesday and will enter Thursday’s home game against No. 5 Poway (23-11) with a rested ace, Evan Churchman, available on four days rest.

The Gerecke brothers, junior Chance and freshman Cash, combined to hold No. 8 Westlake Village-Westlake in check as the top-seeded Patriots rolled to a 14-5 victory on Tuesday. Liberty has combined to score 40 runs in its last four games.

Chance Gerecke went five innings to improve to 11-0 and was also 2 for 4 at the plate with a 2-run home run and three RBIs. It was Gerecke’s fourth home run of the season. Caden Churchman, Evan’s twin brother, was 3 for 4 with a 3-run homer — his seventh — and five RBIs.

Now top-seeded Liberty must face the Titans, who outlasted No. 4 Arcadia for a 4-3 victory in 11 innings in Tuesday’s regional opener. Poway used three of their top four pitchers in the game.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., three hours early to enable the Patriots’ seniors to participate in the school’s graduation ceremony that starts at 7:30 next door in the football stadium.

A Liberty win would mean the Patriots would host the D-II regional final on Saturday against either No. 3 Moorpark or No. 7 Chino Hills-Ayala.

Bakersfield Christian’s baseball and softball teams both advanced at home with victories on adjacent fields on Tuesday.

The No. 4 Eagles (28-1) softball squad won their 28th-straight game since losing their season opener at Liberty on Valentine’s Day.

The Central Section Division-III champions, who edged Taft 1-0 in nine innings at Fresno State on Saturday, slipped past No. 5 Porterville-Monache 3-2 on Tuesday and will now have to travel to top-seeded Chula Vista-Otay Ranch on Thursday.

The Mustangs (18-12) won the San Diego Section Division-I title and opened regional play with a 5-4 victory over Winchester-Liberty on Tuesday.

The BCHS baseball team, which defeated Atascadero on Friday night to secure its second straight section D-II title, cruised to an 11-1 victory over No. 7 Palm Desert in five innings on Tuesday and will now host No. 3 San Diego-Point Loma (19-8-4) at 4 p.m. Thursday D-III regional semifinals.

The No. 2 Eagles (27-5), which lost at home in the D-III regional final to Westlake last year, will have star left-hander Mason Brassfield available on five days' rest for Thursday’s home contest. The TCU-commit is 11-2 with a 0.67 ERA in 14 appearances this year.

The Pointers won the San Diego Section Division-II championship with junior left-hander Matthew Garrison tossing a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a 2-0 victory over Chula Vista-Bonita Vista on Friday. Like Brassfield, he will be available with five days' rest.

The winner would either travel to face top-seeded Bellflower-St. John Bosco or would host No. 4 Lake Balboa-Birmingham in Saturday's D-III title game.