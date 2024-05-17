Regional honors in Southwest Ohio boys lacrosse are here. See who the top players are

The Ohio Lacrosse Coaches Association has released the all-region boys lacrosse teams for Southwest Ohio.

In Division I, St. Xavier junior Khalif Hocker is the player of the year. He has led the Bombers' offense as they try for another trip to the state tournament.

Kings' Ron Cheek is the coach of the year after leading the Knights to a 17-1 record and the Eastern Cincinnati Conference title.

In Division II, Fenwick's Doug Gallant is the coach of the year and Matt Swisher the player of the year after leading the Falcons to a 15-2 record and the Greater Catholic League-Coed championship. Swisher has 56 goals and 26 assists.

Here are the full teams. The all-state honors will be announced in June.

St. Xavier players Spencer Stegbauer (12) and Khalif Hocker (6) are all-region picks for the Bombers.

Division I, Region 4

First team

Midfielders: Zach Gleason (Loveland), Luke Barkimer (Milford), Connor Smith (Springboro), Peter Marietta (Mason),

Attack: Khalif Hocker (St. Xavier), A.J. Johnson (Kings), Brennen Hickey (Moeller), Creed McDonald (Springboro).

Defenseman: Ryan Barone (Lakota East), Tanner Levin (Mason), Garrett Brenkert (Sycamore), Tyler Stegbauer (St. Xavier).

Long-stick midfielder: Talan DeBruler (Moeller), Sam Lockwood (Kings).

Short-stick defensive midfielder: Daniel Vollmer (St. Xavier), Bo Hegarty (Moeller).

Faceoff: Carson Cheek (Lakota West), Magnus Violet (St. Xavier).

Goalie: Trent Yelton (St. Xavier), Scott Michaud (Springboro).

Second team

Midfielders: Ryan Lynn (Sycamore), Brady Bennett (St. Xavier), Hudson Newman (Lebanon), Spencer Stegbauer (St. Xavier).

Attack: Bo Hoffmeier (Elder), Noah Smith (Moeller), Johnnie Guttman (St. Xavier), Riley Platter (Kings).

Defensemen: Zach Smith (Springboro), Evan Meier (Elder), Rowdy Scheer (St. Xavier), Kyle Harden (Loveland).

Long-stick midfielder: Ben Lehman (St. Xavier), Gus Kleeman (Mason).

Short-stick defensive midfielder: Matthew Koehne (Loveland), Gavin Loughrie (Lakota West).

Faceoff: Max Stallmeyer (Elder), T.J. Compton (Moeller).

Goalies: Ben Ewing (Kings), Ben LoPiccolo (Mason).

Coach of the Year: Ron Cheek (Kings)

Assistant coach of the year: Joe Fedders (Moeller)

Player of the Year: Khalif Hocker (St. Xavier).

Man of the Year: Walter Petry.

Edgewood senior Connor Ballantyne (22) closely guards Wyoming junior Gabe Scruggs (14) during Wyoming's 10-8 win over Edgewood in the second round of the OHSAA Division II boys lacrosse tournament May 16, 2024.

Division II, Region 8

First team

Midfielders: Drew Schrudde (La Salle), Cooper Mulligan (Fenwick), Logan Mozingo (Bellbrook), Gabe Scruggs (Wyoming).

Attack: Matt Swisher (Fenwick), Parker Beuerlein (Fenwick), Mason Martini (Clinton-Massie), Wesley Limle (La Salle).

Defensemen: Luke Elliott (Turpin), Eli Hernandez (Mariemont), Andrew Duckwall (Mariemont), Penn Picton (Indian Hill).

Long-stick midfielder: Jaxon Frye (Indian Hill), Joe Farlaino (Fenwick).

Short-stick defensive midfielder: Bruce Bray (Fenwick), Cody Koverman (Bellbrook).

Faceoff: Dawson Fitzpatrick (Franklin), Tanner Stewart (Bellbrook).

Goalie: Jackson Palermo (Wyoming), Charlie Roesel (La Salle).

Second team

Midfielders: Connor Ballantyne (Edgewood), Danny Fitzpatrick (Franklin), John Tanaka (Fenwick), Joey Celesti (McNicholas),

Attack: Grant Huffstetler (CHCA), Gavin McConnell (Bellbrook), Carter Colfack (Bellbrook), Nate Borman (Summit Country Day).

Defensemen: Jacob Umina (Bellbrook), Adam Rucker (Fenwick), Jackson Vest (CHCA), Thatcher Kearns (Wyoming).

Long-stick midfielders: Ryan McDonald (Summit Country Day), Parker Samborsky (Bellbrook).

Short-stick defensive midfielders: Siddha Shah (Seven Hills), Callen Johnson (Franklin).

Faceoff: Corben Wiggins (Edgewood), Seth Israel (Wyoming).

Goalies: Vaughan Hawkins (Fenwick), Zacchary Carrico (Summit Country Day).

Coach of the Year: Doug Gallant, Fenwick

Assistant coach of the year: Todd Carter, Mariemont

Player of the Year: Matt Swisher, Fenwick

Man of the Year: Pat Collura, Summit Country Day

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Who are the all-region picks in Southwest Ohio boys lacrosse?