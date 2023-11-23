Regional final previews: Can St. Augustine, Bartram Trail advance in football playoffs?

REGION 1-4S

Bartram Trail (8-4) at Gainesville Buchholz (12-0), 7:30 p.m.

Winner gets: The Dec. 1 opponent will be determined once the FHSAA re-seeds semifinalists based on its ranking system. Possible semifinalists: Treasure Coast, DeLand, Lakeland, Lake Minneola, Venice and Sarasota Riverview.

Road here: Bartram Trail d. Navarre 67-55, d. Niceville 28-21; Buchholz d. Lynn Haven Mosley 59-0, d. Ponte Vedra 34-21.

Buchholz's Taylor Carter (14) and Bartram Trail's De'Andre Caldwell (82) battle for the ball in the teams' Oct. 19 regular season game.

Outlook: The rematch is here. Buchholz bounced the then-unbeaten Bears from last year's regional final, 21-20, and overpowered them 44-7 in the regular season on Oct. 19. The big question: Will Bartram Trail's ground attack resemble the struggling unit that gained only 45 yards against the Bobcats last month, or the full-speed locomotive that's racked up dizzying numbers — 380, 544, 317 — in the past three weeks? In Laython Biddle (2,073 yards, 26 TD) and UCF-committed QB Riley Trujillo (693 yards), supported by a well-drilled line, Bartram Trail has a rushing combination like few teams left in postseason. But Buchholz knows how to snuff out the ground game, led by future Gators Myles Graham at linebacker and Kendall Jackson on the defensive line, limiting Ponte Vedra to 2.9 yards per rush last week. There's no doubt about Buchholz's scoring threats: Quinton Cutler makes plays as rusher and receiver from the backfield, while the sophomore tandem of QB Trace Johnson and receiver Justin Williams is red-hot in postseason.

REGION 1-3S

No. 3 Choctawhatchee (10-2) at No. 1 St. Augustine (11-0), 7 p.m.

St. Augustine's Myles Simmons (5) slaps hands with a coach on the sidelines after a touchdown catch against Nease. The Yellow Jackets play Choctawhatchee on Friday.

Winner gets: Dec. 1, to be determined based on FHSAA ranking. Possible semifinalists: Daytona Beach Mainland, Sebring, Ocala Vanguard, Lake Wales, Fort Myers Dunbar and Naples.

Road here: Choctawhatchee d. Columbia 37-14, d. Tallahassee Lincoln 38-7. St. Augustine d. Middleburg 52-14, d. Escambia 31-14.

Outlook: A matchup the Jackets have been thinking about for months. In last year's playoff opener, Choctaw clawed back from a 28-6 third-quarter hole, punishing turnovers and rolling up 355 all-purpose yards on the legs of Cole Tabb to stun St. Augustine 42-35. Committed to Stanford and now above 5,000 yards for his Big Green career, Tabb is returning to Foots Brumley Stadium, and he is deadly. He ran for 192 yards and four scores last week to hammer Tallahassee Lincoln in a running-clock romp. Stacking the box to stop Tabb opens space for QB Jesse Winslette (1,558 yards, 22 TD, 1 INT) and Isaiah Johnson (760 yards, 12 TD). Choctaw's defense is tough, too, including Jonathan Boyd (4 INT) and Tristan Jackson (20 TFL). St. Augustine needs points and knows how to get them: Devonte Lyons (1,192 yards, 22 TD) is coming off a four-TD game, and the Jackets' air game buries most opponents: Wake Forest-committed QB Locklan Hewlett (2,012 yard, 19 TD, 2 INT) and receivers Carl Jenkins Jr. (50 catches, 931 yards), Trenton Jones (52 catches, 790 yards) and Myles Simmons (39 catches, 750 yards) are a nightmare for corners. Drake Lusk, Ja'ki Singleton and Mike Wright lead a defense that's held five straight opponents to 14 or fewer points.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Bartram Trail, St. Augustine in high school football regional finals