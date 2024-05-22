REGIONAL BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Fearday shines for St. Anthony baseball in regional win over Newton; Windsor/Stew-Stras, T-Town, Altamont, South Central advance

May 21—MARSHALL, Ill. — Brock Fearday pitched another gem when it mattered most.

What else is new?

The St. Anthony junior threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) and one walk to seven strikeouts and the Bulldogs defeated Newton, 8-2, to win the Class 2A Marshall Regional on Saturday.

"It was dominant and he only threw 74 pitches," head coach Tony Kreke said. "You got a guy, who's very efficient with his pitches and he had every pitch working on Saturday. He was able to pitch backwards to some hitters but was also able to dominate with his fastball and we're going to need more of that."

St. Anthony never trailed in the game, leading 1-0 after the first, 3-0 after the second and 5-0 after the third.

Beau Adams started the first with a single. Aiden Lauritzen then laid down a sacrifice bunt, pushing him to second. Fearday then hit a single to put runners on the corners.

Connor Roepke then gave the Bulldogs the lead on a base hit before Brady Hatton lined into a double play, ending the inning.

Fearday yielded a leadoff base hit to Max Meinhart to open the top of the second. Dylan Gier grounded into a double play, though, and Gus Bierman struck out to retire the side.

Sam Link started the bottom of the second with a base hit. Henry Brent then did the same two batters later and Max Koenig bunted into a fielder's choice, allowing Link to score. Brent then stole home later in the inning before Lauritzen grounded out, ending the frame.

Link came through again in the bottom of the third, hitting a two-run single to make it 5-0. Fearday opened the frame with a single and Hatton did the same after Roepke struck out.

Will Fearday then grounded out and Brent popped out to retire the side.

St. Anthony added three more runs in the fifth. Newton scored its run in the top of the seventh.

Link finished with two hits and three RBIs.

"He's consistent with his approach," Kreke said. "He's got a lot of tools in his toolbox. He can do a lot of different things. He's a good contact hitter. He's able to shorten up with two strikes, but then, he's also able to short game. He can do a lot of different things."

Brock Fearday and Roepke had three hits each. Hatton added two hits and Adams, Lauritzen, Brent and Koenig had one.

Drake Wolf led the Eagles with two hits. Dylan Ferguson, Isaac Flowers, Payton Harris, Meinhart and Bierman had one.

Gier started for Newton. He allowed eight hits and five runs with two strikeouts in three innings. Carson Barthelme and Bierman relieved Gier. Barthelme allowed three hits, three runs and one walk in two innings; Bierman allowed three hits and one walk in one inning.

Newton ends the season with a 17-16 record.

St. Anthony advances to the sectional semifinals of the Greenville Sectional on Wednesday against Roxana. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at 2 p.m.

Scouting the opponent

Roxana is 22-13 this season and defeated Belleville (Althoff Catholic) in the Carlyle Regional championship.

The Shells are led, at the plate, by Elias Thies (.343 batting average, .407 on-base percentage, .392 slugging percentage, 21 runs scored, five doubles, 21 RBIs) and Kael Hester (.357 batting average, .438 on-base percentage, .449 slugging percentage, four doubles, one triple, one home run, 18 RBIs).

"We're obviously excited about it," Kreke said. "Being bumped up to 2A, it's a little bit tougher road. We're just really excited and the guys are playing well. They're taking it in stride."

Teutopolis v. Flora

On the other side of the Greenville Sectional will be Teutopolis and Columbia.

Both teams play at the same venue following the conclusion of the first contest.

To reach this game, the Wooden Shoes defeated Flora, 6-1, to win the Teutopolis Regional championship. The Eagles beat Breese (Central) to win the Columbia Regional title.

Garrett Gaddis was masterful on the bump for T-Town in its regional victory. He allowed two hits, one run and two walks to 11 strikeouts over seven innings.

Flora scored its only run in the first inning. T-Town answered with one in the bottom of the first.

Gaddis started with a single. Mick Niebrugge then hit one two batters later before Gaddis scored after Mitch Koester reached on an error. Evan Waldhoff then struck out to retire the side.

Mick Niebrugge then drove in two runs in the bottom of the frame on a base hit.

Devin Kreke started with a single. He was then picked off first base before Zac Niebrugge hit a double and Brett Kreke followed with a single. Gaddis then struck out and Davin Worman drew a walk to load the stations.

Mick Niebrugge then hit the two-run single before Austin Borries popped out to end the stanza. The Shoes then plated three more in the fifth.

Koester, Waldhoff and Devin Kreke all hit singles before Zac Niebrugge hit a three-run triple. Brett Kreke then popped out, Gaddis struck out and Worman lined out to end the inning.

Devin Kreke finished with three hits. Mick Niebrugge, Koester and Zac Niebrugge had two and Gaddis, Waldhoff and Brett Kreke had one.

Scouting the opponent

Columbia is led, at the plate, by Cash Bailey (.333 batting average, .409 on-base percentage, .588 slugging percentage, 24 runs scored, five doubles, seven home runs and 28 RBIs) and Ben Simmons (.446 batting average, .517 on-base percentage, .495 slugging percentage, 19 runs scored, five doubles and 21 RBIs).

The Eagles have four quality arms, too.

Brady Mathews has pitched 57.7 innings and has a 0.97 earned run average. Lucas Riebeling has a 1.24 ERA in 45.3 innings, Logan Sabo has a 1.33 ERA in 21 innings and Sam Donald has a 1.85 ERA in 22.7 innings.

Altamont v. Louisville (N. Clay)

It only took one swing of the bat.

Nathan Stuemke hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning; all the run support that Dillan Elam needed en route to a 1-0 win for Altamont in the North Clay Regional championship game. The regional title was the first for the Indians since 2019.

Elam dazzled on the mound, allowing three hits and three walks to five strikeouts over seven innings.

Keegan Schultz and Clayton Arnold added hits, as well.

As for the Cardinals, Ayden Jones, Ian Jones and Carder Walden had hits. Walden hit a double.

Ian Jones allowed three hits and two walks to three strikeouts in six innings.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg v. Neoga

After falling in the same game one year ago, the Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets were able to upend upset-minded Neoga to capture the Casey-Westfield Regional title.

Windsor won 4-1, scoring in the third, fourth and sixth innings.

"We were replacing six seniors that all started for us, so, coming into last fall, we were really young and to see the growth that those young players have shown from last August to the spring is really great," head coach Brett Harmeier said. "We finished 7-10 in the fall and we didn't have to be our best in the middle of September or even the middle of March, but peaking at the right time in the middle of May — that's what was important."

Carter Verdeyen, Colten Bridges, Jackson Gurgel, Ben Bridges, Blayzz Verdeyen and Branson Tingley all recorded hits in the win. Gurgel hit a double.

Gurgel was just as great on the mound, though.

He threw a complete game and allowed three hits, one run and five walks to six strikeouts.

"We know what we're going to get with him when he's on the mound," Harmeier said. "Lots of strikes and he's going to attack hitters, which is what he did all day."

Colin Blazich had two of the three hits for the Indians and Josiah Gentry had one. Blazich hit a double.

Micah Staszak, Trey Sheehan, Brock Lanham, Blazich and Gentry pitched for Neoga. Staszak threw 2 2/3 innings and allowed two hits, one run and four walks to three strikeouts. Sheehan had one strikeout in 1/3 of an inning. Lanham allowed three hits and two unearned runs with one strikeout in two innings. Blazich allowed one hit, one unearned run and two walks to two strikeouts in 2/3 of an inning and Gentry threw 1/3 of an inning.

The Hatchets will now face South Central in a sectional semifinal of the South Central Sectional.

The Cougars bested Albion (Edwards County), 8-4, in the Edwards County Regional.

Max Magnus and Colton Smith had two hits and Callaway Smith, Trevan Sidwell and Coen West had one.

Callaway Smith and Sidwell pitched for SCHS. Smith allowed six hits, four runs (one earned) and five walks to seven strikeouts in six innings. Sidwell had one strikeout in one inning.