Region XIV Hoops: Jaguars lose, 76-64, to Tyler Junior College

Dec. 8—Thursday night at Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse started off with two teams, Jacksonville College and Tyler Junior College, seeking to crack the Region XIV win column for the first time this season.

When the final horn sounded it was the Apaches (7-5, 1-2) walking away with a 76-64 victory.

The Jaguars (3-7, 0-3) fell behind, 39-29, at the break, and although they worked hard in the final half to potentially catch up, it wasn't meant to be.

Anthony Riggans tossed in 18 points to go along with a half dozen rebounds for the Jags while Massimo Moretti added 11.

FredTravious Benjamin scored seven points, shagged three rebounds and collected three assists.

The JC men will take a break from conference play by hosting Tribulation Prep at 4 p.m. Saturday.