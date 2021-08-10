Region vies for READI funding

Aug. 9—GREENSBURG — The State of Indiana has set aside $500 million from the its federal COVID stimulus monies and is offering $50 million grants to regions around the state as part of their Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative.

The READI grant, which was launched in May, is devised to expedite small- and large-scale projects that improve quality of life and retain and/or attract workers to the area.

Regions applying must submit proposals that will be reviewed October through November, with the first round selections announced in December.

The program involves a matching grant, which means that the regions receiving it must provide a 1 to 1 match from local private concerns and a 3 to 1 match from business entities within each region.

Each of the designated entities within any given region is eligible for as much as $50 million.

There are 92 counties in Indiana, and all but one (Franklin County) is already part of a region.

"This means that you're allowed to form teams with people you can work or get things done with," said Greensburg Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Bryan Robbins.

As an example, the Fort Wayne area has formed a region of 11 area counties to apply for the grant.

"They have put together regions that have shovel-ready projects planned and are ready to begin," said Robbins.

The original deadline for the grant was to be the last of August but has been extended to the end of September.

"The region that we've formed includes Shelbyville and Shelby County, Rushville and Rush County, Decatur County and the City of Batesville," Robbins said. "It is regrettable that we're not working with them, but Ripley County and Franklin county are already part of a region that includes Cincinnati. We are concentrating on a region centered around the I-74 corridor, and there are many more communities on the I-74 corridor, but we didn't want to dilute the money any further. So, Decatur County stands to receive around $50 million dollars from the government. That's a lot of cash."

He added that the great thing about the region in which Decatur County is involved is that all the parties within it get along.

"We work well with all of them, so it's worked out well," he said. "It's kind of a historic opportunity for us. It's an exciting time!"

This newly formed "I-74 Corridor" region chose H.W.C. Consultants of Indianapolis to facilitate and prepare its READI application. They were chosen once before to complete the Stellar Communities Application, for which Greensburg applied five years ago.

Because the READI effort is in its beginning stages, community input is needed.

Focus groups have been quizzed regarding what they think our region needs, and the results are being submitted to H.W.C. for consideration.

So, residents of the aforementioned counties have an important task ahead of them.

Important survey

"We need the public to take a look at the city's website and give us their ideas. We have around 1,200 completed surveys already, but we need more," said Robbins.

Links to the Accelerate Rural Indiana Project are available on the City of Greensburg webpage (www.cityofgreensburg.com) or the Greensburg Economic Development Corporation webpage (www.edcgdc.com). The survey is also available at www.accelerateruralindiana.com/. (At the bottom of the ARI webpage, click the link "Take the Survey.")

The survey consists of 18 questions ("Where do you shop?" " Where do you dine-out?" etc), and takes about 10 minutes to complete. It will provide the the ARI Committee with the public's opinion on what they would like to see in their region.

"It's open to everyone from within the region to fill out. Get involved. It's your chance to say your piece, that's what we want," said Robbins.

"Issues that have been mentioned thus far are "quality of life," "childcare," "infrastructure" and "education," Robbins continued. "This will give us the opportunity to narrow it down to what the public wants most. Putting this together has been a really beneficial process. We've learned a lot, and it's been very rewarding."

Mayor Marsh weighed in on the survey, saying, "I encourage our residents in Greensburg and Decatur County to be part of this process, and to take the community survey on the city's website."

To learn more about READI and to ask any questions you have about the program, join a virtual READI informational session at 5 p.m. August 18 via Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/99171630060.

