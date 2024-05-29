Region upsets produce early Grand Forks Red River-Minot matchup at state softball tournament

May 28—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Red River softball team only lost once this season to an Eastern Dakota Conference opponent.

After an unbeaten regular season in conference play, Red River's loss came last weekend in the EDC tournament, sandwiched between a pair of 10-run rule, smooth victories.

That 10-7 loss to Fargo North in the EDC semifinals, coupled with an upset in the Western Dakota Association tournament, means an early East-West marquee matchup at the North Dakota Class A state tournament, which begins Thursday in Dickinson.

Red River plays Minot 35 minutes after the tournament's first game at noon in Thursday's state quarterfinals.

Minot took the top seed to the WDA tournament but fell to Dickinson in the championship. Minot finished runner-up at state a year ago, while Red River finished third.

"We were kind of glad of we got that (loss) out of our system and now we have a job to do at state," Red River sophomore catcher Ella Nelson said.

Red River and Minot are familiar with one another. The two have already played three times this year in non-conference play. Minot won two of the games handily while the Riders won one.

Red River coach Hannah-Rose Rodriguez, who was named the region's coach of the year last weekend, said the Riders took on a valuable lesson in the EDC loss.

"We had a good eye-opening experience," she said. "It brought us back down to Earth. Working through those tougher moments and those challenges, which we weren't going through earlier in the year, that'll prepare us. Better to happen this laste weekend than this upcoming weekend. We know all the parts of the game have to come together."

Red River is hitting .448 as a team this year with eight players batting better than .400.

The Riders' hottest hitter is Nelson, who hit her first three home runs of the season during the conference tournament.

"I just feel like I've been working on it a lot," Nelson said. "At the beginning of the season, I was struggling a little bit. Now was a good time to pull through."

Nelson, in her third varsity season with the Riders, is batting .458 for the season.

"She's been hitting really well," Rodriguez said. "She's peaking the last couple of weeks. That's when you want your kids to have their best moments."

Coach: Hannah-Rose Rodriguez.

2024 record: 16-4.

Top hitters: Jr. OF Brooklyn Soderberg .414; jr. 2B-OF Mya Mannausau .333; soph. P-IF Ella Speidel .385, 2 HRs; jr. OF-2B Taylor Kilgore .469; jr. OF-2B Brooke Dorsey .405; sr. CF Ella Weippert .448; fr. P-IF Jocelyn Berg .517, 4 HRs; sr. SS-P Rylie McQuillan .485; jr. C-3B Rebecca Sather .552, 2 HRs; soph. C-1B Ella Nelson .458, 3 HRs.

Top pitcher: Berg 13-1, 153 Ks, 0.88 ERA.

State tournament history: After missing the state tournament from 2013 to 2021, Red River has advanced to three-straight state tournaments. The Riders' best finish was runner-up in 2010.