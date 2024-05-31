Region titles for Lebanon, Wise Central, and Graham wins boys and girls soccer

(WJHL) — It has been a banner season in spring sports for Wise Central… tonight they had a team in the regional finals for baseball, softball and both teams in soccer… We’ll start in Region 2-D where they faced perennial power Lebanon…..

It was the bottom of the third after both teams went two and a half innings with no runs. The Pioneers’ Luke Garrett is looking to change that by rolling the ball past second base …. Jake Hilton runs for his life from second to home and the Pioneers are now on the board 1-0.

Still, in the third, Eli Breeding will send this one to the second where it slips out of the warrior’s fingers…… Chance Parker comes on home and Lebanon is now at 3-0. bottom of the fourth, Lebanon with 2 outs and taking chances on the base path by stealing a second and which allowed Garrett to steal home……pioneers stretched the lead to 6-0

Top of the sixth….9-0 Pioneers….. no quit in the Warriors ….. Nate West avoids the run rule by sending the ball to left field bringing Jaron Wyatt home and getting central on the board. it wasn’t enough as Lebanon won the region 9 to 3 and will play at home, while Central will be on the road.

Region 2-D softball championship between Wise Central and John Battle Top of the 5th inning Trojans Taylor Childress throws a nice pitch that gets wise swinging…it’s 0-0 after the 5th

Now top of the 6th and Warriors Sophie Carter launches one straight into center field…that goes over the top for a solo home run and gives Wise the 1-0 lead.

Just two batters later Chloe Wells gets a good strike into left field an error from the Trojans outfield lets Peyton Lane round the bases giving the Warriors a 2-0 lead

And that’s all they needed with the final being 2-0…..They will host Tuesday’s state quarterfinal, while John Battle will be on the road..

Now we head to the pitch….Gmen taking on the Marion Scarlett Hurricanes it wouldn’t take long for the boys to get going… Dennis Thomas finds Blake Adkins…. he goes bar-down…G-men up 1-nil.

17 seconds later Cambel Fix beats the keeper… just like that, Graham makes it two-nil

Later in the first half, G-men threatened again… Blake Graham pops it over to fix ….. he fakes the shot and feeds Lucas Nash who rockets a shot into the back of the net three-nil Graham an early knockout blow as the celebration indicates.

The Graham G-men are Region 2-D champions defeating Marion five to one

On the girl’s side, Graham was hosting Marion and the G-girls with another quick start….Ella Dales has a clean shot…she boots it past the keeper…1-nil Graham.

About 15 minutes later Dales has a free kick she puts some arch on this shot and it goes off the hands of the keeper and into the net……two-nil Graham

Dales looks for more in the opening half she gets some space and blasts the ball into the back of the net……Dales 3 – Central nil

The Graham girls win 6-nil and are Region 2d champions, which means Wise Central will hit the road for Tuesday’s VHSL state quarterfinal round…

