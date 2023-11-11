Region quarterfinals: Riverview, Manatee, Venice advance to semifinals

Results from Sarasota-Manatee area high school regional quarterfinals football games from Friday, Nov. 10.

Riverview 49, Palmetto 20

SARASOTA — The first time Braxton Thomas played against Palmetto, the Riverview High quarterback had success tucking the ball away and running for big chunks of yards.

Thomas expected to see a different defensive look and front from the Tigers in the second meeting.

But when Palmetto showed the same look as the first time, Thomas did not hesitate to tuck and run again.

Thomas ran for one touchdown and threw for two more as the Rams scored on their first seven possessions in a 49-20 victory over the Tigers in a Class 4 Suburban-Region 4 quarterfinal Friday night at John Sprague Field at the Ram Bowl.

Winners of four straight, Riverview (7-4) returns to the site of one of its signature victories: Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium, where the Rams defeated Manatee High, 21-14, to start their current winning streak. The Hurricanes blanked Charlotte High, 38-0, Friday.

Riverview quarterback Braxton Thomas (#7) keeps the ball and finds the endzone through a hole in the Palmetto defense. The Riverview Rams hosted the Palmetto Tigers on John Sprague Field at the Ram Bowl in the first round of playoffs Friday night, Nov. 10, 2023.

In the first meeting against the Tigers, Riverview rushed for 363 yards and all seven touchdowns in a 52-42 regular-season victory Sept. 8.

“In the first game after the first couple of drives, I noticed I could break out on some long ones,” Thomas said. “They gave us the same look the second game, which I was really surprised at.”

Breaking free for 57 yards and three scores in the first game, Thomas did not hesitate Friday. He had runs of 25 and 18 yards on the Rams’ first two plays of the game, leading to a 5-yard scoring run by DJ Johnson.

“The end was squeezing really hard, so I knew I could beat him around the edge with my speed and get into the second level. With my size and speed, it’s harder for the secondary to tackle me,” the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Thomas said.

“We knew he was heavy. He’s a load,” Palmetto coach Rashad West said of Thomas. “He ran that much last time. He’s a good player.”

“He did a great job of pulling the ball when it was there,” Riverview coach Josh Smithers said of Thomas. “He did a great job of operating the offense.”

Thomas also beat Palmetto through the air a couple of times with a 34-yard pass to Anthony Campbell and a 14-yard pass to Anthony Miller, who made a leaping, spectacular grab in the back of the end zone after the Tigers had closed to 21-13.

“That was a helluva catch,” Thomas said of Miller’s grab in the back of the end zone. “He went up and high-pointed that. That’s been something in the works all season. Coming into the playoffs, we’re going to look to him a lot more.”

“One of our biggest plays was Braxton hitting Miller over the shoulder in tight coverage, a beautiful play,” Smithers said. “That made it a two-score game and we kinda rolled from there.”

The majority of Riverview’s damage was done on the ground. With his 143-yard, two-touchdown performance, Isaiah Belt eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the season.

Johnson added 87 yards and two touchdowns to his totals, giving him 1,392 yards and 18 rushing scores on the season.

As usual, the group of Aljonon Oliver, Grayson Martin, Malik Byrd, Weston Gruttadauria, CJ McCutcheon on the offensive line and tight end Christian Leetzow provided the holes.

“They’re heavy,” West said. “They’re physical up front. Twice we’ve played them and they’ve taken it to us on the ground. We just couldn’t get off the field. We knew that would be their M.O.: hold the ball and run the ball against us. They did a great job.”

The runnin’ Rams rushed for 346 yards, 17 fewer than the first time.

“Just like old days, right?” Smithers said. “If you’re getting seven yards every time you touch the ball, there’s no reason to throw it.”

Palmetto threw it 27 times with Clayton Dees completing 16 for 281 yards and touchdowns to Roc Lodge (70 yards) and Damari Magwood (37 yards). Trailing 14-0 after 7 minutes, 55 seconds, the Tigers gained 52 yards on the ground.

“We knew our margin for error was going to be thin,” said West, who also received a 13-yard rushing touchdown from Jamari Parker. “We knew we had to capitalize every chance we had the opportunity. We just missed some things early, and we didn’t get any extra possessions.”

West finished 5-5 in his first season at Palmetto after moving over from Lakewood Ranch High.

“We’ve been able to do what we’ve wanted to do against Palmetto this season,” Thomas said after going 7-for-9 passing for 113 yards in three quarters.

Now, it is on to Manatee for the Rams with a shot to play in the regional final for the second straight season.

“We left a lot of points on the field the first time we played them,” Thomas said. “We’re going to watch the film and perfect everything from the first time.”

“We’ve got to do the same things we did here against Palmetto,” Smithers said. “When we played them a few weeks ago, they were literally yards away from tying us. We just have to make sure we don’t get put in those positions again.”

— Dennis Maffezzoli

Manatee 38, Charlotte 0

BRADENTON – Unlike last season where they got knocked out in the first round, Manatee could do no wrong as quarterback Andrew Heidel had a near perfect first half, throwing for a touchdown and running for another. Trayvon Pinder scored twice as the Hurricanes ended Charlotte's season with a 38-0 victory in the quarterfinals of the Class 4 Suburban Region 4 playoffs Friday.

Manatee (9-2) will play Riverview in the semifinals next week. The Rams defeated the Hurricanes 21-14 in the regular season, so the Hurricanes will be looking for payback.

Manatee, which beat Charlotte 46-7 in week 3 of the season, saw pretty much the same wounded Tarpons team this time around and didn't take long to turn the game into a rout. The Hurricanes fed Pinder, who gained 33 yards on the opening drive, including the final yard to give them a 7-0 lead.

After a Logan Flaherty fumble was recovered by Tyreek'e Robinson, Heidel hit Torey Gilley with a 22-yard scoring pass to make it 14-0.

Pinder scored again later in the first quarter, and after Jamari Vaughn fumbled it to Jah'ron Hill, Manatee's Ty'ron Jackson ran it in from the three to make it 28-0 after one quarter.

Heidel called his own number in the second quarter for another short TD run, and Joey Colonneso added a 29-yard field goal in the closing seconds to make it 38-0 at halftime, forcing a running clock for the remainder of the game.

The second half saw the Hurricanes give the Tarpons a steady diet of freshman running back Keith Smith, and while the Tarpons, which gained just 26 yards of offense in the first half, were able to move the ball a little in the second half, it was too little too late.

Manatee coach Jacquez Green was impressed by how his team took care of business this time, with the knowledge their next opponent punched them in the gut a few weeks ago.

"We got upset in the first round last year against a team we should have beaten. We didn't come out flat. We played well tonight," Green said. "Andrew has been good all season and he gave us balance where we could run the football and he could make throws."

Charlotte saw its football season go full circle, from being an injury-plagued team that couldn't move the ball, to a healthy well-oiled machine that could move the ball at will and cruise to a district championship … and back to an injury- plagued team that couldn't move the ball.

Charlotte (4-7) showed a lot of growth and grit during the season, playing a lot of underclassmen and managing to get healthy long enough to win a district title. However, the injury bug hit them again late, and it cost them.

"That's been the story all season. I'm so proud of this team. We had nine different combinations on the starting offensive line," Charlotte coach Cory Mentzer said. "I asked players who had never played line before to fill in. A lot of selflessness by these kids."

– Chuck Ballaro

Venice 53, Lakewood Ranch 6

VENICE — The top-seeded Indians didn’t overlook No. 8 Lakewood Ranch, making easy work of the Mustangs during Friday’s Class 4 Suburban Region-4 quarterfinal at Powell-Davis Stadium on Friday night.

Venice outscored Lakewood Ranch 37-0 in the first half before winning, 53-6, to advance to next week’s 4S-4 regional semifinals.

“These games can be tough sometimes, especially when everyone on the outside is saying you’re going to win the game no matter what,” Venice head coach John Peacock said. “I thought our team did a good job of staying focused on what their job was and taking care of business overall.”

The game started with Lakewood Ranch (4-7) trying to pull a fast one on the Indians during the opening kickoff.

The Mustangs attempted an onside kick — after Venice gave up three onside kick recoveries on special teams last week — but the Indians were ready.

Venice wide receiver Ryan Matulevich (4) tries to reel in a pass against the defense of Lakewood Ranch's Rex Schwartz (14) during their Friday night matchup at Venice High school. MATT HOUSTON/HERALD-TRIBUNE

After recovering the ball around midfield, the Indians offense scored in just three plays.

Following a 21-yard run by wide receiver Griffin Gisotti, quarterback Jadyn Glasser found wideout Ryan Matulevich open down the left sideline for a 31-yard touchdown.

Following a missed two-point try, the Indians led 6-0 with 11:10 left in the opening quarter.

On Lakewood Ranch’s first offensive drive, the Mustangs were driving and bleeding the clock.

After two first downs and more than five minutes chewed up, the Mustangs made a mistake.

Quarterback Anthony Speciale looked left and was intercepted by linebacker Kane Judson at the Mustangs’ 45, ending the positive momentum for the underdog.

The Indians took advantage of the short field, scoring in a little over a minute.

After a strong catch by wide receiver Jayce Barksdale set up Venice at the Mustangs’ 2, running back Alvin Johnson III did the rest to hand his team a 14-0 lead with 4:53 left in the first quarter.

Later in the first half, the Mustangs were threatening after coming up with a fourth down stop of Venice at the Indians 28-yard line.

Venice’s defense would come up big again, though, with linebacker Eli Seed jumping on a fumble by Mustangs running back Simon Freed inside their own 30.

“Our defense performed well,” Peacock said. “They did get some first downs in that first half and drove the ball. Lakewood Ranch is a well-coached team, and they have some tough kids over there. But overall, I think we answered the bell every time we had to.”

After that turnover early in the second quarter, Venice went on to outscore Lakewood Ranch 23-0, leading to the five-possession lead at the break.

A one-yard touchdown run — set up by Matulevich’s 38-yard catch to the Mustangs 1 — by Johnson III with 10:29 left until the half put Venice ahead 22-0.

Later, the Indians marched over 90 yards to paydirt, moving ahead by 30 following a touchdown rush from freshman Dorien Jones with 1:29 to play.

Venice picked up one more score following a fourth down stop of Lakewood Ranch, with Glasser hitting wide receiver Zycarl Lewis Jr. on a slant for a four-yard touchdown with 16 seconds before half.

In the second half, the Indians sat all of their starters and still managed to outscore the Mustangs, 16-6.

With the victory, No. 1 Venice (9-2) looks ahead to next Friday’s 4S-4 regional semifinals, where they will host No. 5 Immokalee (6-5) after the Indians bested No. 4 Gulf Coast Friday night.

– Special to the Herald-Tribune

Naples 42, Parrish Community 9

The Naples football team increased its intensity at just the right time Friday night as the state football playoffs began.

And putting together a strong running game and defense, the Golden Eagles rolled to an easy 42-0 win over Parrish Community in the Region Class 3 Suburban Region 4 quarterfinals.

Shawn Simeon rushed for 244 yards and Martavion Young gained 92 to lead Naples, which was in complete control of this one.

With the Bulls thoroughly deflated, the game went to a running clock with 11 minutes left in the third quarter.

“We’re gonna celebrate this, ‘cause this is a really big deal,” said Naples coach Rick Martin. “I think everyone just played hard. We definitely want to play better, though, if we want to win next week. We have told the players the last few weeks, ‘Play hard and be physical,’ and we did a good job of that tonight.”

Parrish Community quarterback Jackson Volz is hit as he throws the ball by Jeremiah Austin of Naples during the Class 3S-Region 4 quarterfinal game at Naples High on Friday night, November 10, 2023. Photo by Darron R. Silva/Special to the Naples Daily News

Simeon scored four touchdowns, which helped the Golden Eagles salt it away by halftime.

“Parrish Community was what we thought,” Martin said. “They were scrappy and very well-schemed. It all starts with the coaches, ‘cause they do a great job. And we have players who want to be coached. So we were all on the same page.”

Naples got off to a good start partly because the Bulls gave them a short field. The Golden Eagles first three drives started near the 50.

Simeon began the scoring onslaught by scampering for an 11-yard touchdown run. On the next drive, Young ran 21 yards through the left side for Naples’ second TD. The Golden Eagles led 14-0 after one.

Simeon scored twice in the second to give the Golden Eagles a 28-point lead at the half. He would also score on a 44-yard run early in the third.

With its awesome running game, quarterback Jack Melton didn’t need to pass much, and he only had two completions. Carter Quinn came on in relief as QB in the third, and he scored on a 3-yard run.

— Tom Corwin

Lemon Bay 29, Frostproof 7

ENGLEWOOD – Lemon Bay got two scores from its defense and another on special teams as the Manta Rays rolled past error-prone Frostproof, 39-7, in a Class 2S-Region 4 quarterfinal Friday night at Veterans Stadium.

The Lemon Bay defense forced four turnovers in the first half en route to a 33-0 halftime lead, then used an efficient passing game to keep the chains moving. Quarterback Lorenzo Mauceri completed 13 of 17 passes for 174 yards after throwing an early first quarter interception.

“After that interception I knew I had to bounce back and my receivers were making big plays,” Mauceri said. “We were pretty effective running and throwing the ball tonight. And our defense played their tails off.”

The first two Lemon Bay drives were scoreless, but Amry Wells got things rolling for the Manta Rays with a 40 yard punt return for a touchdown with 3:19 to go in the first quarter.

After forcing a Bulldog punt, the Mantas embarked on an 80 yard, 11-play drive that ended with Mauceri finding Joe Scott on a post pattern from 20 yards out to make it 13-0 with 8:18 to go in the second quarter.

Wells recovered a Frostproof fumble on the next possession and the Mantas moved 70 yards in 9 plays for another score as Scott got the touchdown on a 20 yard sweep.

Then it was the defense's turn to take over as Kaden Keir stepped in front of a pass by Bulldog quarterback Daiveon Pittman and returned it 70 yards for a TD with 2:01 to go in the second quarter.

Frostproof moved down to the Lemon Bay 23 and had one more chance with an untimed down just before halftime. But Wells picked off the pass and ran all the way down the left sideline for a 95 yard return, giving Lemon Bay a 33-0 halftime lead.

“I can’t say enough about our defense. Especially in the first half they just shut them down and gave the ball back to our offense time and time again and then added those great big plays that really kind of ripped it open. I thought our quarterback made some great decisions and was the difference maker tonight for us on offense. It was a good night to be a Manta Ray,” said Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell

The Bulldogs got their lone score midway through the third quarter on an 8 yard run by Donavan Solomon, but the Mantas responded with a 15 play, 84 yard march that took 8 minutes off the clock. Landon Spanninger capped off the drive with a bruising 6 yard run to clinch the game and send the Mantas on to the next round.

KEY PLAYS: Wells' punt return got Lemon Bay on the scoreboard, but Mauceri dropped a 41 yard punt that was downed at the 5 yard line just moments before. The Bulldogs could not move the ball and were forced to punt from their own end zone. Wells fielded the ball on one bounce at the 40 and weaved through several Frostproof tacklers for the first score of the game.

An 18 yard completion from Mauceri to Scott kept the second scoring drive alive, culminating in the 20 yard strike from Mauceri to Scott that put Lemon Bay up by two scores.

In addition to the 174 yards passing, Mauceri also ran for 59 yards on 15 carries to lead the team. Scott had 40 yards on 12 rushes, and caught 4 passes for 92 yards. Clayton Donahue had 5 receptions for 51 yards. Keir and Wells each had a fumble recovery and a pick six in the first half.

Lemon Bay is now 10-1 on the season, and will host a rematch with Booker in next weeks semifinals. The Tornadoes went on the road and beat second seeded Fort Meade 33-9.

– Special to the Herald-Tribune

Out-of-Door Academy 33, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 14

SARASOTA — On Friday night, Rob Hollway received a birthday present suitable for head football coaches everywhere.

A state title.

In his second year at Out-of-Door Academy, the 27-year-old birthday boy brought home the school’s first football title with a 33-14 victory over visiting Lighthouse Private Christian Academy, giving the Thunder the Sunshine State Athletic Conference (SSAC) Class 4A title.

“No, there’s not,” Hollway answered to the question of whether he could have gotten a better present. “I’m so happy for the school, our first football championship in school history. It’s a special place to be and I’m just excited to give this back to our community.”

As in ODA’s semifinal victory last week over St. Edward’s football, when Allen Clark scored five touchdowns, the bruising sophomore once again stepped to the fore, running for a game-high 181 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns. His biggest might have come in the third quarter with the Thunder holding a 23-14 lead.

On second-and-five from the Stingray 27-yard line, Clark took the handoff from quarterback Jack Meyers, ran over a couple of would-be Lighthouse tacklers, and powered into the end zone for the score. The 210-pounder also ran in the 2-point conversion, putting ODA up 31-14 with six minutes, 43 seconds left in the period. Earlier in the game, Clark had scored on runs of 25 and 2 yards.

“He’s our breed of football player,” Hollway said. “He’s tough, and we like to run the ball. We like to hammer, and he embodies that.”

Out for four games with a sprained ankle, Clark admitted afterward that he was tired during the latter stages of the game.

“I was really determined,” he said. “Just knowing it was right there and all I had to do was go get it. It was enough to motivate me.”

The Thunder had an up-and-down regular season, winning its opener, losing two, winning two, then losing its final three to finish 3-5. But in the playoffs, ODA got hot, beating All Saints’ Academy by 14 in the quarterfinals, St. Edward’s by 20 in the semifinals, and Friday’s 19-point margin over the Stingrays.

“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish that counts.” Hollway said. “We got Allen Clark healthy and he was the difference-maker for us.”

The Thunder took a 15-0 lead after the first period, and it seemed as if the hosts might trigger a running clock by the second half. Clark’s 25-yard scoring run put ODA up 7-0 with the PAT. On its next possession, the Thunder used 13 plays to drive 80 yards, Clark scoring on a 2-yard run, then adding the 2-point conversion for the 15-point bulge.

But Lighthouse, which lost its best play-maker, Jayden Bonhomme, to a first-half concussion, took a short ODA kickoff and moved 54 yards. On second-and-4 from the Thunder 5, Damarion Crocker scored, and with the missed PAT, the Stingrays trailed 15-6.

Meyers’ 13-yard scoring run put the Thunder up 23-6 with 2:31 left in the half, but a 93-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chase Moore to Crocker drew Lighthouse to within nine with the 2-point conversion at 23-14.

“I think once (Bonhomme) left the game, I started to get a little more confident,” Hollway said. “But when they brought it to nine, we were definitely nervous.”

Clark eased Hollway’s nerves when his 27-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter increased the Thunder lead to 31-14. The Stingrays didn’t score in the second half, and ODA closed the scoring later in the period on a safety.

“That’s a good team for a reason,” Hollway said of Lighthouse. “They’re super athletic, and I just think we put it together and played a little bit better.”

Next year, Clark returns, as do four of Hollway’s starting offensive line. “I’m excited about the future,” he said.

But on Friday, Hollway was excited about the present. The one his team gave him. A state title.

– Doug Fernandes

Friday's results

Class 4 Suburban-Region 4

(1) Venice 53, (8) Lakewood Ranch 6

(2) Manatee 38, (7) Charlotte 0

(3) Riverview 49, (6) Palmetto 20

Class 3 Suburban-Region 4

(2) Naples 42, (7) Parrish Community 0

Port Charlotte 68, (3) Barron Collier 31

Class 2 Suburban-Region 4

(7) Booker 33, (2) Fort Meade 17

(3) Lemon Bay 39, (6) Frostproof 7

SSAC Class 4A championship

Out-of-Door Academy 33, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 14

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Venice, Riverview, Manatee, advance to region football semifinals