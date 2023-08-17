Region outlooks for Savannah area high school football programs. How they'll play out in 2023

The high school football season is already underway in Georgia, and players, coaches and fans can't wait to get things started.

In the Greater Savannah area, the spotlight is on Benedictine as the Cadets look to make a run at their third straight Class 4A title. In Region 3-3A, rivals Calvary Day and Savannah Christian are ready to battle for a region title after each squad reached the state quarterfinals last year.

Here's a team-by-team and region outlook for Savannah area squads as the 2023 season kicks off.

Top returning Savannah football players Here are the 35 best Greater Savannah-area high school football players entering 2023

52 breakout football players to watch Here are 52 breakout football players to watch in the Greater Savannah-area entering 2023

Griffin leads Savannah Christian Five-star recruit Elijah Griffin on Savannah Christian football's chance for epic season

GHSA Region 3-4A

2022 standings

Benedictine (13-2, 5-0)

Wayne Co. (10-3, 4-1)

Burke County (9-3, 3-2)

New Hampstead (6-5, 2-3)

SE Bulloch (2-8, 1-4)

Islands (0-10, 0-5)

Favorite: Benedictine

Contenders: Wayne County, New Hampstead, Burk County

Dark horses: SE Bulloch, Islands

Benedictine outlook: The Cadets are looking for their third straight Class 4A state title, and their fifth state championship under Danny Britt as he enters his 13th season leading the program he turned into a perennial power.

The Cadets only losses came against state champions last year in a close setback against Ware County and a loss to Florida State champion Columbus of Miami.

BC enters the year ranked No. 1 in Class 4A by the AJC as quarterback Luke Kromenhoek enters his final season before moving on to play at Florida State. He'll get protection from a big-time recruit in junior tackle Jacobe Ward and have plenty of offensive weapons with the return of leading rusher Na'Seir Samuel and talented playmaker Ack Edwards, along with receiver La'Don Bryant, who has committed to Northern Illinois.

Senior linebackers Wilkes Albert and Bryce Baker are back after earning All-Greater Savannah first-team honors last season, along with junior linebacker Third Scroggins, also a first-team pick.

New Hampstead outlook: The Phoenix begin their fifth season under Kyle Hockman looking to make their fourth straight playoff appearance. New Hampstead lost a big-time player in quarterback Pauly Seeley, now playing at Wofford College. But junior Rashawn Truell is a talented athlete who is ready to step into the featured role behind center.

He'll have a pair of talented primary targets at receiver in Jaylen Hampton, who recently committed to Western Kentucky and Malachi Lonnon. The seniors combined for 75 catches for 1,238 yards and 21 scores last year.

Senior offensive tackle Zach Pearson is back after making the AJC All-State first team as a junior. On defense, the Phoenix will be strong behind lineman Aaziah Scott, linebacker Kamren Blake Mazes and safety Jordan Sonnabend.

Islands outlook: The Sharks struggled last season in an 0-10 campaign, and Coach Deshawn Printup said the focus this season is to build personal character throughout the team.

Junior Jayden Sutton returns after leading the team in receiving yardage as a sophomore, and junior Carson Kurdys is a talented cornerback who should see more action offensively.

Benedictine poses for a photo after the Benedictine and Cedartown GHSA 4A state championship football game at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Benedictine defeated Cedartown 14-13.

GHSA Region 3-3A

2022 standings

Calvary Day (11-1, 7-0)

Savannah Christian (11-2, 6-1)

Liberty County (7-5, 4-3)

Long County (6-5, 4-2)

Savannah Country Day (5-5, 3-4)

Johnson (5-5, 3-4)

Beach (1-9, 1-6)

Groves (1-9, 0-7)

Favorites: Calvary Day, Savannah Christian

Contenders: Savannah Country Day, Liberty County, Long County, Johnson

Dark horses: Beach, Groves

Calvary Day sophomore Doopah Coleman fights for yardage in a win over Johnson on Oct. 14.

Calvary Day outook: The Cavs are looking to take the next step after losing in the state quarterfinals to Cedar Grove. They have one of the most talented passing offenses in the country led by senior quarterback Jake Merklinger, who is committed to Tennessee. Senior Michael Smith, a 4-star tight end, is headed to South Carolina and receivers Doopah Coleman and Thomas Blackshear, a transfer from Benedictine, have a slew of Power 5 offers of their own. Caden Arnold is another talented receiver and Trevor Strowbridge is a two-way star at running back and defensive back.

Buddy Mathis is back for his junior year and will anchor the defensive line with a plethora of Power 5 offers under his belt. Leading tackler Jordan Davis is back for his senior season at linebacker. The Cavs are on the road to face Savannah Christian on Sept. 22 for a game that could decide the region title.

Savannah Christian outlook: SCPS gave Calvary all it could handle in a 34-28 setback last year, and the Raiders have the talent to make another run at a region crown.

Junior Elijah Griffin is a 5-star defensive lineman ranked as the No. 2 overall recruit in his class. Junior tight end/defensive lineman Logan Brooking has more than 30 offers, including Michigan, LSU and Clemson, and senior David Bucey, a standout receiver and linebacker, is headed to play for South Carolina as a safety. Newcomer Damion Guyton, a freshman edge rusher, already has an offer from UGA. Jaden Miles is back at linebacker after recording 101 tackles as a sophomore.

Junior Zo Smalls returns at running back after rushing for 1,408 yards with 22 total touchdowns, while athletic playmaker Kenry Wall, who had 11 touchdowns and nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards last season, will be featured in an offense with sophomore Blaise Thomas taking over at quarterback.

Savannah Christian's Zo Smalls runs past an Islands hIgh defender to score on Aug. 26.

Savannah Country Day outlook: The Hornets are looking to take the next step under head coach John Mohring, who is in his third year at the helm. Junior Barton Mixon is an up and coming quarterback with a talented playmaker to throw to in sophomore athlete Josh Washington.

Senior Rooster Bing anchors both sides of the line for the Hornets, who have a defense led by Tyler Scott, who led the team with 100 tackles at linebacker as a sophomore.

Liberty County outlook: The Panthers reached the second round of the playoffs last year under first-year head coach Tony Glazer, who replaced long time coach Kirk Warner, who died from a rare form of cancer in the summer preceding last season.

Quarterback Carlos Singleton is back after throwing for 2,079 yards and 14 touchdowns, while rushing for 536 yards and five scores. He'll have a familiar target back in his first cousin Ron Golden, who had 51 catches for 754 yards and four scores last season.

Johnson outlook: Longtime assistant Steven Smith takes over as the Atom Smasher head coach for Kenderrick Bonner, now coaching at Rockdale.

He said Isaiah Scott will be an impact player on both sides of the ball at linebacker and running back, while Thomas Hill anchors the offensive line with Nashun Mitchell doing the same on defense. Smith said his team won't rely on one or two stars, but could surprise people with its effort this year.

Junior Malachi Bacon is back at quarterback after suffering an injury at the end of the season that hurt the Atom Smasher offense.

Beach outlook: The Bulldogs only win of last season came against Groves, but Michael Thompson, entering his third season as the Bulldog head coach, looked at the rebuilding season as a chance to give experience to some young players.

Quarterback Demetrius Holloway is back for his sophomore season after throwing for 1,085 yards and nine scores last season, while his classmate, Dakari Smith, is back after earning All-Region honors in a freshman season where he had 61 tackles and six sacks.

Groves outlook: The Rebels have seen an increase in participation under coach Calvin Wells, the Savannah State alum who enters his second year leading the team.

Junior Trent Tukes makes the move from the defensive line to quarterback for the Rebels and Avion Dillard should be another key man — going both ways at defensive end and tight end. Lyric Johnson anchors the offensive line at center.

GHSA Region 1-7A

2022 standings

Colquitt County (13-1, 4-0)

Camden County (8-4, 3-1)

Valdosta (8-3, 2-2)

Lowndes (5-6, 1-3)

Richmond Hill (3-7, 0-4)

Favorite: Colquitt County

Contenders: Camden County, Valdosta

Dark horses: Richmond Hill, Lowndes

Richmond Hill outlook: The Wildcats made the move up to Class 7A last season, landed in one of the toughest regions in the South and didn't win a region game. But the Wildcats showed how tough they are with a 14-0 non-region win over Effingham, which finished second in Richmond Hill's former Region 2-6A. They also had a 21-14 loss to Camden County and a 20-7 loss to Class 5A state champion.

Look for Richmond Hill to be competitive once again under Matt LeZotte, who enters his ninth season with a 46-40 mark with the Wildcats. Richmond Hill has some quality players returning, including junior offensive lineman Thomas Zimbalatti, ann All-Greater Savannah first-team selection last season.

Gabriel Bauman is back at middle linebacker after leading the team with 93 tackles as a sophomore. Junior defensive back/athlete Caleb Easterling is another to watch on both sides of the ball with his speed and athleticism. Nick Bliss should have the ball in his hands a lot. Andrew Matthews should have a more featured role at receiver and junior Brian Ruland is coming off an impressive year when he had five sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and 34 tackles, including nine for losses. Look for the Wildcats to be back in the playoff hunt this season.

GHSA Region 2-6A

2022 standings

Brunswick (10-1, 6-0)

Effingham County (7-4, 5-1)

Glynn Academy (6-5, 4-2)

Evans (4-7, 2-4)

South Effingham (4-5, 2-4)

Grovetown (4-6, 1-5)

Lakeside (3-7, 1-5)

Favorite: Brunswick

Contenders: Effingham County, Glynn Academy, Evans

Dark horses: South Effingham, Grovetown, Lakeside

Effingham County's Nate Hayes trots in for a 2-point conversion during a game against South Effingham.

Effingham outlook: John Ford starts his third season as the Rebels head coach after leading the program to a second place finish in the region last year. Effingham's offense has some firepower coming back as senior quarterback Nate Hayes returns after an impressive junior season where he threw for 1,658 yards with 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Senior running back Jayden Evans emerged as one of the top runners in the Coastal Empire last season with 1,125 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. The Rebels lost a lot to graduation in the skill positions with the graduation of Keion Wallace (Georgia Southern), Timmy Brown (Army) and Ashley Thompson (Peru State), but the Rebels are getting a big-time two way player in A.J. Butts, the linebacker/running back who is coming from Calvary Day.

South Effingham outlook: The Mustangs are coming off a 4-5 season and have a new coach in Loren Purvis, the former Mustang offensive coordinator who is taking over after Nathan Clark went back to Lee County as an assistant coach.

In his first season leading a program, Purvis is excited about the team's outlook. He said senior Jeremiah Washington will lead the defense at middle linebacker, while Kaden De Genaro returns at quarterback for his senior year.

Fullback Kadin Ward is back after running for 494 yards and a team-high six touchdowns last year. He'll have offensive lineman Ashton Anderson, the reigning Class 6A heavyweight wrestling champion, opening holes up front.

GHSA Region 1-5A

2022 standings

Ware County (14-0, 5-0)

Coffee (10-3, 4-1)

Jenkins (4-7, 3-2)

Statesboro (3-8, 2-3)

Bradwell (1-9, 1-4)

Greenbrier (0-10, 0-5)

Favorite: Ware County

Contenders: Coffee, Jenkins, Statesboro

Dark horses: Bradwell

Jenkins outlook: The Warriors start their third season under head coach Tony Welch and face one of the toughest schedules in the state. Class 5A state champ Ware County is in the same region and Jenkins faces three other teams that reached the state finals in their classifications last season, with seven that advanced to at least the state quarterfinals.

The team is led by senior linebacker/defensive end Lorenzo Cowan, who has narrowed his college choices to Kentucky, USF and West Virginia. Camron Thompson is back for his sophomore season on the offensive line and the younger brother of Nolan Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles has a host of offers, including Georgia Tech< Kentucky and North Carolina State.

Isaac Smith is another standout returning on the defensive and offensive lines. Jeremiah Smith has been a versatile athlete throughout his career with the Warriors and is set to start at quarterback.

Bradwell outlook: Deshon Brock starts his third season leading the program, and the Tigers are looking to move forward after one win over the last two years. The Tigers have a big-time recruit on the offensive line in senior Elyjah Thurmon, who has a host of Power 5 offers. Senior quarterback Christopher Garrett aims to take the next step after throwing for 1,280 yards last season and has quality targets in junior Tyon Jones and senior Bryan Thomas.

GHSA Region 3-2A

2022 standings

Appling County (11-2, 6-0)

Pierce County (11-2, 5-1)

Toombs County (6-5, 3-3)

Tattnall County (5-6, 3-3)

Vidalia (6-4, 2-4)

Brantley County (5-5, 2-4)

Windsor Forest (1-9, 0-6)

Favorites: Appling County, Pierce County

Contenders: Toombs County, Tattnall County, Vidalia

Dark horses: Brantley County, Windsor Forest

Windsor Forest outlook: The Knights moved down to Class 2A last season and entered one of the toughest football regions in the classification with Appling County reaching the state semis and Pierce County advancing to the Elite Eight.

The Knights enter their fourth season under head coach Jeb Stewart looking to improve. Vic Walker returns at running back and linebacker after earning second-team All-Region honors last season. Center Trokon Johnson and receiver Marquis Lonnon.

GHSA Region 3-A Division I

2022 standings

Metter (9-4, 4-0)

Screven County (9-2, 3-1)

Bryan County (6-5, 2-2)

Claxton (4-7, 1-3)

Savannah High (0-10, 0-4)

Windsor Forest (1-9, 0-6)

Favorites: Metter, Screven County, Bryan County

Contender: Claxton

Dark horse: Savannah High

Bryan County outlook: Bryan County coach Cherard Freeman has done a good job revamping the program as he starts his fourth season at the helm. The senior class remembers their winless freshman campaign and are looking to close out their careers on a positive note.

The return of running back/linebacker Austin Clemons will be big for the team, as the versatile senior is one of the top players in the area. Tanner Ennis is back as a safety and running back after earning All-Greater Savannah first-team honors on defense last season. He's also a preseason All-State pick by the AJC. Linebacker Sean Kelly Hill and defensive back Julian Gray return after being selected as first-team all-region picks last year.

Savannah High outlook: Anthony "Bud" Tolliver takes over the Blue Jacket program after Michael Moore left to take an assistant coaching job at Bryan County. Savannah High has won six games over the past five seasons, but has a new stadium on campus, and now a new coach hoping to revitalize the team.

The Blue Jackets have a standout sophomore in Trevon Harmon, who earned first-team all-region honors as a quarterback last year. Jerome Ledbetter is another to watch at receiver and junior Stephen Fox at running back and linebacker. Sophomore Corey Robinson is a returning defensive lineman and first-team all-region pick last season.

GIAA Class 3A/4A District II

2022 standings

Frederica Academy (5-6, 3-0)

Pinewood Christian (7-5, 2-1)

St. Andrews's (5-5, 1-2)

Bulloch Academy (3-7, 0-3)

Favorites: Frederica Academy, Pinewood, St. Andrew's

Contender: Bulloch Academy

St. Andrew's outlook: Former Benedictine assistant Kevin Prisant enters his second year leading the Lions with an optimistic outlook on the team's chances.

The loss of athletic playmaker Zyere Edwards, now playing basketball at Augusta State, will hurt. But his younger brother, junior Zayden Edwards, is back at quarterback after a season where he combined for 18 touchdowns and 2,000 yards passing and rushing.

Senior Rakari Harrison earned GIAA All-State honors last season when he racked up 15 sacks in 10 games. He'll also be an impact player offensively at tight end. Senior Matt Licata anchors the offensive line and the defense at middle linebacker. Jalen Sheppard is another two-way player to watch as a play maker.

Prisant is building a strong coaching staff, and look for the team to take the next step in its development this year.

GIAA Class A Region 2

2022 standings

Robert Toombs (7-6, 2-0)

Thomas Jefferson (10-2, 1-1

Memorial Day (1-9, 0-2

Favorites: Robert Toombs, Thomas Jefferson

Darkhorse: Memorial Day

Memorial Day outlook: Jaha Taylor starts his second season leads the Matadors, who had one win with a 45-13 victory over Notre Dame Academy last year.

Quarterback Tyler Kindle has a strong arm and great chemistry with senior Julien Zamora, and the duo is expected to form a strong combination once again.

Senior Joe Barnes is back up front on both sides of the ball bringing size and experience and Nathan Parker is another key two-way lineman.

SCISA Class 2A Division I

2022 standings

Beaufort Academy (8-3, 4-1)

Colleton Prep (11-2, 2-1)

Bethesda (8-4, 1-2)

Palmetto Christian (0-9, 0-3)

Favorites: Bethesda, Beaufort, Colleton Prep

Bethesda outlook: Antwain Turner returns for his 19th season as the Blazer head coach as one of the most respected coaches in the area.

The Blazers made a run to the SCISA Class 2A state semifinals last year and have a lot of talent coming back. Senior Triston Randall starts at quarterback and linebacker. He threw for 996 yards and 11 scores, ran for four touchdowns and led the team with 86 tackles.

Senior running back Noah Jenkins returns after leading the team with 1,074 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns, running behind a line anchored by Michael Henley, who stars on both sides of the ball.

Leading receiver Thomas Peters (25 catches for 451 yards and five touchdowns) is also back. And the Blazers have a big-time transfer in Kamerion Lanigan. The senior will be an impact man at linebacker and running back.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: How high school football regions will play out in the Savannah area