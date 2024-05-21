Region golf roundup: Blake Larson, Wessington Springs triumph in Region 2B meet

May 20—DELL RAPIDS, S.D. — Blake Larson and Wessington Springs led the field at the Region 2B boys golf tournament on Monday at Rocky Run Golf Course.

Larson won the medalist honors in the boys competition, posting a top score of 2-over-73 to win the competition by two strokes over Deubrook Area's Gavin Landmark, who carded a 75.

The Spartans had a team score of 235, finishing 10 strokes ahead of De Smet (245), with those squads claiming the state team qualifying slots. Chester was third (248), Dell Rapids St. Mary was fourth (258) and Deubrook Area was fifth (266).

The Spartans had its three scoring golfers in the top-10, with Brock Krueger taking fifth place with a score of 79, while Luke Larson fired an 83 to finish 10th. J.D. Thompson shot 85 to finish 14th.

Howard's Weston Remmers qualified for the state tournament on the strength of his 13th place score, posting a round of 84. The top-20 and ties advance to the boys state tournament as individuals.

In the girls scoring, Chester led the team scoring (274), followed by Estelline/Hendricks in second (288). Dell Rapids St. Mary (293), Deubrook Area (303) and Howard (335) rounded out the top-five.

Estelline/Hendricks' Ayla Texley won the girls medalist honors with a round of 84, one shot ahead of Chester's Jadyn McDonald (85). Howard's Halle Schulz was the lone area state qualifier, taking 12th place with a score of 103 strokes.

HARTFORD, S.D. — A number of top area golfers earned trips to the Class B state golf tournament at the Region 3B meet on Monday at Central Valley Golf Course.

Centerville emerged on top of the boys team leaderboard, shooting 270, with Freeman taking second place (271), ahead of Viborg-Hurley (280), Baltic (289) and McCook Central/Montrose (290).

The Tornadoes had two of the top boys individual scores, with Cullen Pollard finishing as medalist with a score of 82. Centerville's Corbin Tople shot 87 for second place, as did Freeman's Tannen Auch.

Additional area qualifiers to the state tournament included MCM's Mason Sabers (seventh, 90), Freeman's Thor Aanenson (ninth, 91) and Alaric Knittel (10th, 93), MCM's Liam Rayman (11th, 93), Freeman's Oliver Waltner (13th, 95) and Canistota's Brody Roshone (18th, 100).

The girls individual title was won by Baltic's Claire Berg shooting a round of 91, with Freeman Academy/Marion's Jaden Berg was in second (94).

Other area state qualifiers included MCM's Maddy Lauck (fourth, 103), Bridgewater-Emery's Candice Stahl (seventh, 112) and MCM's Lauren Roling (ninth, 114) and Khloie Klinkhammer (13th, 123).

Baltic was the top girls team with a score of 329, followed by Garretson at 335, MCM in third at 340 and Bridgewater-Emery in fourth with 388.