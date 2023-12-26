All-Region Football: Whiteford's Jack Iott leads defensive team

OTTAWA LAKE – Todd Thieken is in no hurry to think about how he will replace Jake Iott as the Whiteford Bobcat middle linebacker.

“I am not sure how you replace a kid who had over 500 tackles in four years,” Thieken said. “For four years not only was making great plays, he was getting our fronts set, making adjustments and communicating what needed to be done. He was a true coach on the field.”

Whoever take Iott's sport is replacing one of the greatest linebackers in school history. Iott played in 49 career games, was a four-year starter, set Bobcat records for tackles in a season and career and tied the school record for fumble recoveries. A two-time All-Stater at his position, today he puts the cherry on top of his career by being named The Monroe County Region Defensive Player of the Year.

“I view it as a team award,” said Iott. “My brother (Jack) and the whole offensive line, the whole defense, all the seniors did this. They all worked very hard the last couple of years.”

Iott led the Bobcats to three league titles, three District titles, three Regional titles, two state finals appearances and one state championship. He was in the starting lineup at linebacker his first game his freshman season. He’s been a two-way starter for three years.

Thieken said he’s a natural at his position.

“He has tremendous speed,” Thieken said. “His first read is always so fast that it allows him to anticipate and get him to the ball. In addition to all that, his work ethic every day in practice sets him up for success.”

This season, Iott made two of the biggest plays of the season on defense.

The first came in Week 3 at Ottawa Hills, a state-ranked Ohio school who made a deep run in the state playoffs, too. Both teams came into the game undefeated. Ottawa Hills led the Bobcats 14-6 at the start of the fourth quarter. Whiteford closed the gap to 14-12 early in the fourth quarter but the Green Bears had the ball.

Iott was sent on blitz and forced the Ottawa Hills quarterback to scramble. He did so, right into another Whiteford linebacker, Stepan Masserant, who caused a fumble. Iott scooped it up and took it into the end zone for a lead. Iott scored later in the quarter on a rushing touchdown to put the Bobcats up for good.

“It’s kind of being in the right place at the right time, but I knew I had to make something happen,” Iott said. “In those situations, when the defense can make a play, it really gives us a lot of confidence and momentum.”

The play was a turning point in the season.

“The play he scored on was the first time we had blitzed him that night,” Thieken said. “It was rare for us to be that far into the game and not blitz him once. He made a tremendous play on the quarterback. That play turned the tide of the game for us.”

It ignited the Bobcats, who had little trouble winning the next 10 games to get to the Division 8 semifinals. In that game, once again, Iott sparked a huge momentum swing. The Bobcats were up by two scores but Riverview Gabriel Richard had the ball inside the Bobcat 10-yard line late in the second quarter and had the ball coming out of the half.

The Pioneer quarterback dropped back to throw and Iott stepped in front of the pass and returned it 93 yards for a touchdown that pretty much but the game out of reach.

“I grabbed and it and took off,” Iott said. “I knew the closer I got to the end zone the fewer people there were to chase me. I just wanted to get as far down the field as I could.”

Thieken said Iott was great at reading offenses because of the film he would watch. On that particular play, he got right into the passing lane of the Richard quarterback.

“When he turned the corner, I knew there was not going to be someone from their team to catch him,” Thieken said. “He made an amazing run down the sideline.”

Iott made every All-State list in the state, including the Academic All-State award. In addition to his defensive records, he finished his Bobcat career third in scoring with 372 career points, fourth in touchdowns with 43, first in two-point conversions with 57 and fourth in career rushing yards with 2,753.

Iott’s father was a Whiteford All-State football player. The son of John and Patti Iott has played football for Whiteford since the third grade. His family has roots back to Whiteford’s first football team in 1957.

“Football means a lot to us,” Iott said.

Whiteford will have its hands full in replacing this Iott.

“I hope the example he has set in the last four years carries over, and that someone aspires to be the type of player he has been for us,” Thieken said.

ALL-REGION PLAYERS

Flat Rock, 5-11, 180, 12, DB

Broke Jake Shulaw’s school record for career tackles by making 120 this season. “He was our QB on defense,” Flat Rock coach Buck Reaume said.

Dundee, 6-0, 195, 12, LB-P

Amassed 121.5 tackles, including 9 for loss, and also excelled as a punter. Had three punts down inside the 5-yard line in a win over state-ranked Hudson.

Huron, 5-10, 210, 12, LB

A three-year starter who led the Chiefs with 99 tackles. “Hard-hitting gritty player,” Huron coach Tom Hoover said. “A high-character leader.”

Milan, 6-0. 210, 11, L

Lived behind the line with 15 tackles for loss and 3 sacks among his 57 tackles. “Cart is a very active defensive player,” Milan coach Jesse Hoskins said.

Monroe, 6-2, 175, 10, LB

Started as a freshman and had 59 tackles this year including 9 for loss. “Great instincts and played sideline to sideline,“ Monroe coach Kyle Reed said.

SMCC, 6-2, 180, 10, LB

Netted 66 tackles. “Brock is the heart and soul of our defense,” SMCC coach Adam Kipf said. “He did a great job and we expect him to keep improving.”

Carlson, 5-10, 175, 12, LB

The leader of a young defense accumulated 70 tackles. “He made numerous big plays and did the little things right,” Carlson coach Jason Gendron said.

Airport, 6-3, 200, 12, L

Logged 37.5 tackles and 15 sacks. “Faced double teams on almost every snap,” Airport coach Jim Duffy said. “Teams game planned to run opposite of him.”

Milan, 6-3, 203, 12, LB

Recorded 107 tackles, including 17 for loss. “William is a dominant force,” Milan coach Jesse Hoskins said. “Everything we did revolved around him.”

Bedford, 5-9, 160, 11, LB

Had 60.5 tackles including 9 for loss. “He just flies around and hits people,” Bedford coach John Phillips said. “You can count on him to do his job.”

Summerfield, 5-9, 175, 11, LB

Averaged just over 10 tackles a game with 92 total tackles. “The stalwart on our defense and played incredibly hard,” Summerfield coach Dylan Szegedi said.

Whiteford, 5-10, 195, 12, L

The leader for the Bobcats on the line. He recorded 60 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and caused 2 fumbles. Made 5 tackles in the state finals.

Mason, 6-0, 185, 12, LB

Was credited with 144 tackles “Cole was our Swiss Army knife,” Mason coach Steve Bowers said. “He could play any position on the field.”

Bedford, 6-3, 220, 12, L

Logged 47.5 tackles. “His speed coming off the ball gets him to places regular athletes can’t make it,” Bedford coach John Phillips said.

Dundee, 5-9, 195, 12, DB

Made a school-record 30 tackles against Ida on his way to 122 for the season. “He made tackles all over the field,” said Ida coach Jeff Potter.

Monroe, 5-9, 175, 12, DB

Led the Trojans with 73 tackles. “Logan was the leader of our defensive backfield,” Monroe coach Kyle Reed said. “Made many big plays.”

Airport, 6-1,180, 12, RB

Recorded 63 tackles, 2 interceptions, 8 pass breakups and 5 tackles for loss. “He was everywhere and he hit,” Flat Rock coach Buck Reaume said.

Carlson, 6-3, 220, 10, LB

Recorded 19 tackles for loss among his 70 stops. “Teegan played sideline to sideline for us and created havoc,” Carlson coach Jason Gendron said.

Monroe, 6-1, 200, 12, L

Had 11.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks among his 62 tackles. “Adam had a great motor while making huge plays for us.” Monroe coach Kyle Reed said.

Whiteford, 6-1, 185, 12, DB

Led the state runners-up with 49 solo tackles and finished with a total of 119, including 8 for loss. He broke up 5 passes and intercepted two passes.

Jackson Zachary, Carlson, 6-3, 190, 12, DB

Intercepted 5 passes and made 44 tackles. “One of the best athletes on the field in all the games we played,” Carlson coach Jason Gendron said.

SPECIAL MENTION

Line: Mike Beaudrie, Flat Rock; Mason DeBarr, Whiteford; Alex Giarmo, Ida; Alex Gillum, Flat Rock; Brendan Myshock, Summerfield; Trey Parker, Dundee; Jackson Wertenberger, Ida; Jalen Williams, Monroe.

Linebacker: Rocco Breslin, Flat Rock; Toby Frazier, Erie Mason; Donovan Howard, Monroe; Cole Johnson, Bedford; Jax Jones, Monroe; Tyler Konieczny, Ida; Quinton Lephew, Dundee; Lukas Linzell, Milan.

Back: Kam Ackley, Milan; Jacob Hagan, Flat Rock; Jak Kocinski, Ida; Avery Labadie, Bedford; Hayden Noland, Summerfield; Micah Smith, New Boston Huron; Evan Szalay, Flat Rock.

