All-Region Football offense capsules

Mike Beaudrie

Flat Rock, 6-4, 200, 12, L

Started both ways on the line. “Protected Graham’s (QB Graham Junge) blind side and didn’t give up one sack all year,” Flat Rock coach Buck Reaume said.

Vaughn Brown

Mason, 5-11, 175, 12, QB

Threw for 1,664 yards and 17 TDs. “He wraps up his career as the No. 2 passer in school history,” said Erie Mason coach Steve Bowers.

Tyler Dafoe

Summerfield, 6-2, 145, 11, WR

Caught 16 passes for 370 yards, a 22.8-yard average per catch. “Tyler is one of our leaders by example,” Summerfield coach Dylan Szegedi said.

Hunter DeBarr

Whiteford, 6-1, 165, 12, RB

Ran for 843 yards and 13 TDs and caught 17 catches for 297 yards and 4 TDs. Overall, he averaged 9.1 yards every time he touched the ball.

Ethan DeLand

SMCC, 6-3, 210, 12, L

Key to SMCC offense. “Ethan was our most physical blocker which is why we ran behind him for the majority of the year,” SMCC coach Adam Kipf said.

Graham Junge

Flat Rock 6-0, 180, 11, QB

Completed 181-of-294 passes for 2,419 yards and 27 TDs. “He was an extension of the coaching staff on the field,” Flat Rock coach Buck Reaume said.

Hunter Faunce

Bedford 6-3, 220, 11, L

Graded out as an 80 percent blocker with 8 pancakes. “He just does what he has to do,” Bedford coach John Phillips said. “He’s absolutely reliable.”

Chris Galloway

Ida, 6-0, 275, 12, L

The offensive line was the key for Ida this season. “Chris is country strong,” Ida coach Jeff Potter said. “He is excellent at the point of attack.”

Joe Krolak

Carlson, 5-7, 170, 11, QB

Ran for 626 yards and 8 TDs, threw for 1,069 and 15 TDs. “Led us to one of the best offensive outputs in school history,” Carlson coach Jason Gendron said.

Brody Lopez

Milan, 6-0, 245,12, L

Versatile and strong. “Brody is asked to down block, trap, kick out and wrap,” Milan coach Jesse Hoskins said. “He executes all his blocks well.”

Kolby Masserant

Whiteford, 6-2, 195, 12, WR

Had 46 catches for 995 yards and 13 touchdowns. Set school records for receiving yards and catches in a season and career receiving TDs.

Jack Mills

Airport, 6-1,180, 12, RB

Ran for 1,410 yards, caught 18 passes for 323 and scored 22 TDs. “Jack is the best football player I’ve coached,” Airport coach Jim Duffy said.

Colin Nowak

Airport, 6-0, 170, 12, WR

Had 37 catches for 738 yards, school-record 89 career catches. “He could score any time he touched the ball,” Airport coach Jim Duffy said.

Cooper Nye

Airport, 6-4, 225, 12, QB

Threw for a school-record 1,739 yards and 22 TDs. “He had one heck of a career as a four year starter at QB,” Flat Rock coach Buck Reaume said.

Breylon Richards

Monroe, 6-1, 225, 12, L

Credited with 19 pancakes blocks and graded at 84 percent. “Breylon was dominant on both sides of the ball,” Monroe coach Kyle Reed said.

Micah Smith

Huron, 6-2, 190, 12, QB

Threw for 788 yards and ran for 679 yards and 7 TDs in seven games. “Micah is a tough as they come,” Huron coach Tom Hoover said.

Adam Szalay

Flat Rock, 6-1, 180, 11, WR

Led team with 592 receiving yards on 35 catches. “His body control and jumping ability makes him a difficult matchup,” Flat Rock coach Buck Reaume said.

Jackson Wertenberger

Ida, 6-4, 300, 11, L

“Relentless drive blocker at the point of attack,” Ida coach Jeff Potter said. “He is a good down blocker and has good feet in pass protection.”

Braiden Whitaker

Dundee, 6-3, 190, 12, WR

Hauled in 42 passes for 885 yards and 9 TDs. “A difficult matchup for teams due to his length and speed,” Ida coach Jeff Potter said. “Great hands.”

Izaiah Wright

Carlson, 5-11, 200, 10, RB

Ran for 1,965 yards with 31 TDs. “Izaiah did special things for our offense even with opposing defenses keying on him,” Carlson coach Jason Gendron said.

Nolan Zajac

Airport, 6-1, 185, 12, K

School-record 6 field goals and 53 PATs. “The three games he kicked field goals in were our three biggest games of the year,” Airport coach Jim Duffy said.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: All-Region Football offense capsules