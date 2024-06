Region champions crowned in baseball and soccer, state playoffs are next

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — More region champions have been crowned in high school baseball and soccer, and state playoffs are up next for a bevy of area teams.

See above for highlights.

5B Region Championship

Landstown 1

Cosby 2

5B region championship

Maury 5

Menchville 6

4A REGION CHAMPIONSHIP

Smithfield 2

Gloucester 3

BOYS SOCCER

6A REGION CHAMPIONSHIP

Landstown 1

Cosby 2

5A REGION CHAMPIONSHIP

Great Bridge 1

Cox 0

5B REGION CHAMPIONSHIP

Menchville 3

Norview 0



4A REGION CHAMPIONSHIP

Warhill 0

Smithfield 2

GIRLS SOCCER

5A REGION CHAMPIONSHIP

Kellam 0

First Colonial 2

5B REGION CHAMPIONSHIP

Maury 1

Menchville 0

4A REGION CHAMPIONSHIP

Jamestown 3

Smithfield 0

SOFTBALL

6A REGION CHAMPIONSHIP

Cosby 1

Grassfield 4

