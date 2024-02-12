Region 8 wrestling: Lions keep moving forward; Brown, Leader and Christian claim region titles

Feb. 12—Boyd County wrestling coach Clayton McClelland doesn't mind that his state meet schedule keeps getting busier.

The Lions have gone to the mat for the program and their efforts have turned into successful results on the big stage.

Boyd County had a moment to shine at the Region 8 meet on Saturday at Pike County Central High School. The Lions produced a runner-up finish and will send 10 wrestlers to the state meet this weekend. Both are school records.

"It's what we've built on with our program," McClelland said. "We always talk about taking our program to the next step. If it wasn't for our coaches, the parents and these kids believing in that, we wouldn't be where we are at."

"We started small and we said we are going to celebrate every success," he added. "They keep coming our way. We will take it."

Boyd County tallied 214 team points, clearing the third-place team, Martin County, by 32 points in the standings.

Johnson Central claimed its 16th consecutive title with 292.5 points.

"It's definitely a measuring stick with them," McClelland said. "Johnson Central has beat everybody in the region by 150 to 175 points. The margin between first and second on Saturday was around 75 points. I think we are closing the gap and our kids were excited. They knew what was on the line when we talked about our preseason goals."

Bentley Brown secured a region crown in the 126-pound division after a 4-2 decision over Martin County's Julian Stafford. It was the sophomore's 100th career victory.

Brown's regular-season record garnered a four seed in the tournament, but McClelland said the wrestler entered the event with a renewed sense of purpose.

"Bentley had a good season," McClelland said. "He had some early-season losses that refocused him. When he stepped on the mat Saturday, he had a different mindset. He came out and beat the No. 1 seed in the semifinals and picked up the win in the championship. It's a huge accomplishment for him. It was a great day."

Tony Leader recently picked up his 100th career win at the BRAG wrestling meet on Jan. 30 and continued his stellar season with a region title in the 157-pound class.

Zander Nottingham (113 pounds), John Jackson (165) and Jack Hogsten (190) each secured a region runner-up finish after a productive day on the mat. Jackson and Hogsten have recorded 40-win seasons. Eighth-grader Nottingham improved his record to 22-4.

McClelland said the upperclassmen have guided the team but the younger wrestlers have absorbed that leadership and showed their meddle in the important matches of the year.

"We are still a young team," McClelland said. "We only graduate one. We have everybody coming back next year. I look for us to take another step next year. Our guys are keeping their foot on the gas and seeing where this sport will take them."

Boyd County's list of state meet qualifiers also includes Jace Bowling (120 pounds) and Kaiden Nottingham (132). Maverick Moore (106 pounds) and Chase Gillum (144) finished third in their weight division. Jaydon DeHart moves on to the state round as an alternate.

The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the state meet this weekend at the Alltech Arena near the Kentucky Horse Park in Georgetown. The fifth-place finisher will be on hand as an alternate.

The Golden Eagles collected six individual region champions and three runner-up results. Zac Scott (113), Ryan Smith (120), James Morris (138), Dalton Matney (165), Logan Castle (190) and Payton Lyons (215) all took home championship trophies. Carson Matney (106), Dakota Ferguson (132) and Seth Davis (175) finished second in their respective weight classes.

Ashland will send three wrestlers to the state meet this week. Cole Christian improved his season record to 45-4 after winning the region title in the 285-pound division.

Carson Gillum placed second at 150 pounds and Nathaniel Williams finished fourth in the 144-pound class.

Ethan Swearingen (West Carter), Braylon Dewire (Johnson Central), Alex Maynard (Paintsville), Davin Skinner (West Carter), Raymond Rayburn (West Carter), Joseph Cooper (East Carter) and Isaac Adkins (Johnson Central) all earned spots at the state meet after top four marks at the Region 8 event.

Raceland's Dylan Burton, Johnson Central's Brady Daniel, Paintsville's Crayson Lafferty and West Carter's Derek Williams will travel to State as alternates.

Skinner posted second place in the 157-pound division for the Comets. Swearingen and Cooper closed out the event in third place.

West Carter finished in seventh place in the team standings. Ashland followed in eighth and Paintsville was 10th.

Three area girls will make the trip to the state wrestling meet in Georgetown.

West Carter's Alli Murphy placed second at 126 pounds. Boyd County's Destiny Jackson was second in the 235-pound division. Kathryn McDaniels will be an alternate in the 152-pound class for Boyd County.