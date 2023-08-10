Region 4-AAAA race may be another wild ride

Aug. 10—Region 4-AAAA was nothing if not exciting during the 2022 high school football season.

There were must-watch games in Aiken County each Friday, with North Augusta outlasting record-setting offenses at South Aiken and Midland Valley to take a familiar spot atop the region standings for the 23rd time in program history.

The Yellow Jackets will look different in a few ways as they attempt to defend that title this season. The most prominent of those changes is at head coach, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're going to stray much from what got them that title a year ago.

Longtime assistant and former Jacket Richard Bush is now in charge of the program, taking over after Matt Quinn stepped aside to spend more time with his family following his first season at North Augusta.

Bush and his staff went right back to work on the same things that put the Jackets on top of the region, and a big crowd of prospective players came out in the spring to build toward another successful season.

"Guys are excited. They're excited for the year. They know the challenges that are in front of them," Bush said. "I think they're up for the challenge. They come in and they work every single day, and they come with a great attitude and they give great effort. That's what we're asking for each and every day."

The Jackets are counting on some familiar names — like senior linebacker/wide receiver Noah Wyatt, senior tight end/defensive lineman Evan Waldhauer, junior quarterback Corey Tillman and junior receiver Connor Brown — to be leaders of a program that graduated its starting backfield of Colson Brown and DJ Curry.

Tillman has staked his claim to the quarterback position, and Bush said there's a stable of complementary backs ready to shoulder the load after Curry rushed for 1,692 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior.

Sophomore Michael Doe is one of those backs who's making a name for himself, and senior transfer Beans Hunt is a big-time athlete who can play in the backfield or as a receiver.

"We've got some very capable backs, so we expect them to have a good year," Bush said. "We're also lucky enough to have a majority of our offensive linemen back that played a big role in our success from last year. That's always big. We expect the big guys up front to do a good job so our skill guys in the backfield can have a great season."

Andy Cervantes, Emmanuel Jordan, Roderick Collins and Ethan Fitzgerald are all key returners to the offensive line, and Waldhauer is a more-than-capable blocker who also has a knack for making big plays in the passing game.

Bush has high expectations for the defense, starting with linebackers like sophomore Donte' Bell and senior Isaiah Weathersbee. Nose guard Nick Grant can be a tone-setter up front, and Ty Burke, Zeddius Tillman and LJ Tillman will be counted on to shut things down in the secondary.

Should they need a big play from special teams, the Jackets are confident in kicker Jack Stevens and punter Seth Vaughn to deliver when called upon.

The Jackets had a knack for making big plays when they needed them during their region championship run, like when they traded haymakers with South Aiken in a 24-20 win to put them in the driver's seat.

They'll again be tested by a brutal non-region schedule that includes Class AAAAA powerhouses Dorman and Dutch Fork, Greenwood, Strom Thurmond and Georgia Class AAAAAA programs Evans and Lakeside. Bush explained that they're excited about going out and competing and giving it their best shot, and that only intensifies once the region slate begins.

"They know the expectation of this program, and they know the standard," he said. "But at the same time, this region continues to get better and better each year as a region for football. It's a tough region with a lot of great players, so we know we're going to have to come to play each and every week. Anything can happen in this region. There's a lot of good football players and teams and really good coaches in this region."

T-Breds gunning for region's top spot behind dynamic 1-2 punch

South Aiken's hopes of a region repeat ran out of time in last year's loss to North Augusta, and this year they'll turn to arguably the state's best backfield and what they're hoping is an improved defense to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Senior quarterback Terrence Smith and junior running back Jevon Edwards combined to rush for 3,785 yards and 51 touchdowns last season, and in his first true season as the T-Breds' QB1 Smith added another 921 yards and five touchdowns through the air. Andruw Kirkland is the lone returning starting wide receiver, and he's emerged as one of the program's leaders.

Head coach Chris Hamilton and assistant Bowen Smith have been like kids in a candy shop drawing up plays for Smith, who committed over the summer to play college football at UConn and was recently named to the state Mr. Football watch list.

That's an honor reserved for seniors, and Edwards is likely already penciled in for the 2024 list.

"Jevon looks really good this year. He looks better than he did last year, which is hard to say when you've got a kid that runs for 1,700 yards with a quarterback who rushed for 2,000," Hamilton said. "Those two look pretty good. There's no doubt about it as far as offense, that's what holds everything together and gets it going."

The offensive line will look a little different after losing four starters to college programs, but the expectation never changes for that group at South Aiken.

"I think it's kind of a thing that we've always taken pride in here with our offensive line play. I guess when the head coach is an offensive line guy, that's going to happen," Hamilton said. "That group knew what they had to do coming in, and we've had some guys really buy in that maybe thought, 'Well, maybe I'm a defensive guy.' Everybody loves to play defensive line a little bit, but they've kind of bought into the O-line life and have embraced that. As soon as they started doing that, they got better."

John Fogle is the returning starter up front, and junior Sebastian Galo got significant playing time last year when Will Jenison missed time due to injury. Caden Eichelberger is stepping up at right tackle and is looking to follow in older brother Caleb's footsteps as a big bookend for the T-Breds.

The group has had to develop a bit, but Hamilton is satisfied with the work they've put in to accomplish that. He said they've adopted a mentality that nobody expects them to be any good, and their goal is to prove that thought wrong.

The ultimate seal of approval for Hamilton came from daughter Zoe, who works closely with the football program at Coastal Carolina, when she noted how much better they looked than when they started.

The defense experienced some growing pains last year, but all of those young starters gained valuable experience at the same time. Now it's up to them to show what they learned from it.

"Defensively, Coach (Lee) Houston has been in the lab working and getting stuff going," Hamilton said. "Just us returning all those guys that saw a lot of playing time as sophomores, we're going to be better. It's a tough business when you start a bunch of sophomores, but their junior year it makes things a little bit better. We're excited to see that group grow up and go to work."

Hamilton said junior linebacker Garrett Still had a great offseason and is ready to lead the defense, and sophomore defensive end Akeem Walcott is looking to keep things going in the right direction after impressing as a freshman. Hamilton added that Ray Harris, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound freshman middle linebacker, may be the next special player to come out of South Aiken.

Before that, they're looking for their current special ones to bring them another title.

Senior-heavy Mustangs looking to leave their mark

Last season was Midland Valley's best since playing for the Class AAA state championship in 2015. The Mustangs won five games, challenged for the region title and made it clear that they expect to leave the Midland Valley of old far in the rearview mirror.

The goal for this season is to finish games after letting a few of them slip away a year ago, and head coach Earl Chaptman is relying on a big group of 20-plus seniors to make their final high school season count.

"With having so many seniors, I'm expecting leadership from that entire group," he said. "I'm expecting those guys to really show those young guys the way and have that sense of urgency knowing this is their last opportunity to really put Midland Valley football on the map."

The headliner is running back Traevon Dunbar, who will begin his senior season at 100% after missing the first half of last season while recovering from an injury. The ninth-ranked player in the state for 2024 according to 247Sports, Dunbar was recently named to the Mr. Football watch list and will certainly have all eyes on him.

Dunbar rushed for 587 yards and six touchdowns on only 56 carries last season, showing toward the end of the season the form that produced 2,772 yards and 44 scores in his first two seasons at Silver Bluff.

"Here's the thing that I will say — people will remember him from two years ago and what he did as a sophomore," said Chaptman. "He's that same guy, but his hunger has completely increased because he's had football taken away from him already. So it's created more of a sense of urgency for him. A lot of guys don't realize at 15 what it's like to have the game taken away. The fact that he's experienced that already has made him even more focused. But, on top of that, he's the same player he was two years ago, but now he's 205 pounds. That's the thing that people aren't prepared for, now he has the size to match with the speed and ability that he has."

Preston McNair is also back at running back after missing all of last season due to injury. Leading the way up front is senior All-State tackle Braydn Kesselring, and senior Antrone Butler is a key returner at receiver.

The quarterback position is up for grabs, and it has been since February. That was done intentionally by Chaptman, who wasn't planning to name a starter until right before the first game of the season as a way of keeping both candidates hungry and sharp.

The job will be taken either by Preston Butler or Baylen Berendsen, last year's junior varsity quarterbacks. The former was pulled up to the varsity roster as an emergency backup for TJ McElmurray, who's now at Kennesaw State, while the latter took the reins for the JV team.

"We knew that they were both kids whose first year of high school football was last year, so we knew they had a long way to go and I think they've both developed really well. It's just a matter of — I've asked them to manage the game," Chaptman said. "We have a ton of skill around them. The guy that makes the best decisions, the guy that's not going to beat us, that's the guy that's going to take the lead at that position. We're going to run the football. I need them to hit easy throws and not complicate things, and definitely don't turn the football over."

Too many unforced errors doomed the Mustangs in a 52-49 loss to South Aiken and a 48-22 defeat by North Augusta to drop them to third in the region. That's something Chaptman said has to change for them to get over the hump, and they'll look to their seniors on the defensive side of the ball to keep them out of shootouts.

Defensive tackle Jereme Freeman will set the tone up front, and he has a couple of All-State selections behind him in linebacker Dominic Morgan and cornerback Jadyn Simpkins.

Garrick era begins at Aiken High

A tumultuous season at Aiken High ended with another ugly record (1-10) and the firing of head coach Olajuwon Paige after four seasons at his alma mater.

Enter Dwayne Garrick, who's now leading the Hornets after restoring Barnwell as a Class AA powerhouse over the previous eight seasons.

Garrick, who led the Warhorses to five state semifinal appearances and two Lower State titles, notched career win No. 200 with a second-round playoff win over Andrews.

This will be a new challenge at a program with one winning season (6-5 in 2015) out of its last 14 that also lost headliners to transfer like Mickenzie Atterberry and Jayden Fuller to Silver Bluff and Braylon Staley and Demarius Tolen to Strom Thurmond.

Still, Garrick has seen good signs from the players who stuck around, and he said they've shown they've got some fight in them based on their attendance at 6 a.m. practices to beat the heat.

"There's still a good nucleus of seniors there," Garrick said. "There's 10 or 12 of those guys, and we're going to play a bunch of young guys, too. Just the fact that we've been practicing a lot of times at 6 in the morning. For these guys to show up and be there and do a morning practice before they go to school, and us probably getting honestly 99% of them there, has been pretty good in itself. Just the way these kids carry themselves right now. They want to win. They want to be successful. They do everything we ask them to do from a coaching standpoint."

Garrick said there's a lot to like on the roster, starting with senior running backs Terrell Lockett and Jahnari Mole. He said senior cornerback King Fuller is the voice of the team, and junior receiver/defensive back Jameat Williams is a returning leader.

There's big expectations for ZyKarian Leaverette and Kenan Bunch on the offensive and defensive lines, plus senior inside linebacker Cori Walker and speedster slot receiver Sadarius Anderson.

The centerpiece of it all is senior quarterback Luke Jones, and the key is going to be to protect him so that he has a chance to be successful.

"He's kind of the glue right now, really holding this team together," Garrick said. "Any time you're in the quarterback position, everybody looks up to you. So he's done a good job from a leadership role of getting these guys to work hard and getting a little more passion for the game."

To do that, the Hornets are going to need an offensive line of mainly sophomores and a group of freshman H-back/tight ends to grow up quickly.

Garrick predicted that they'll start four or five freshmen on both offense and defense, and running back/linebacker Jaddin Hayward and inside linebacker Zion Lewie have already impressed.

The offense is looking like it will be fairly balanced heading into the season. Garrick feels good about the group of receivers and Jones' ability to get the ball to them, and he said the linemen have already improved to where they feel like they'll be able to run the football.

He's also liking everything about the defense — other than inexperience. He and his assistants are putting extra emphasis on the idea that they're not going to give up as many points as the Hornets have in recent years, and part of that can be achieved by slowing the game down. However, it's up to the defense to live up to its end of the deal for those low-scoring games to come true.

The goal is to be in every game they play, which will require a lot of question marks to turn into exclamation points.

"The thing right now is we've just got to trust the process. The guys have bought in. There's no doubt about that part of it," Garrick said. "They're excited about the season. They're excited about their chances of winning football games. We just need to go out and have a little bit of early success and build off of that, and who knows? They get so much better every day that it's going to be exciting where these guys are around game 7 or 8."