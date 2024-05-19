Region 3 has solid representation on Day 2 of state meet

May 18—CHARLESTON — An athlete who maybe knew a little something more than her coach was one of the standouts on Day 2 of the WVSSAC State High School Track and Field Championships in Charleston.

Woodrow Wilson High senior Ama Ackon-Annan starred in the Class AAA short sprints Saturday to power a fourth-place team finish by the Woodrow Wilson girls in the championship event at the University of Charleston Stadium's Laidley Field. The Flying Eagles tallied 52 points to finish behind champion Jefferson (87), Morgantown (77) and Huntington (69).

In the Class AAA boys team race, the Flying Eagles were eighth with 34 points. Cabell Midland led the field with 108 points.

As the meet wound down, Ackon-Annan sped to a personal best time for the win in the 200-meter dash. She crossed the line in 25.30 seconds, and runner-up Eva Craigie, of Martinsburg, was timed in 25.55. Ackon-Annan had earlier placed second in the 100 (12.51) while running from Lane 1.

She also combined with teammates Kyndall Ince, Salia Harris and Nevaiah Simmons to run 1:43.99 and finish second to record-setting Jefferson (1:43.11) in the 4x200 relay, which was the Flying Eagles' best time in three years, according to their coach, George Barbera. Beckley also placed fifth in the 4x100 (49.8).

Of the 4x200, Barbera said, "How can you be disappointed with that effort? It is one of the best times of all time (in girls state circles)."

Barbera said he earlier tried to coax Ackon-Annan into running the middle-distance races but she told him she'd prefer the sprints. "I was trying to get her to run the 8," he said. "She begged to run the 1 and 2. What do I know?"

"I'm so happy for her," he added. "This kid is a workhorse, and she's a quiet workhorse. She had to run six races last Friday to qualify.

"She was destined to win the 200; she knew she would."

This season, Ackon-Annan has become "more explosive out of the blocks and (has) more power pushing behind her," Barbera explained. "She just went after it with no fear."

Ackon-Annan, Barbera said, "volunteers at the hospital on Thursdays" and is headed to WVU on an academic scholarship.

Barbera was happy with his team's overall showing. "We beat some good teams. I'm just tickled. I expected the kids to do well; I didn't know were were going to take fourth. I thought we would finish fifth. It's just like these girls to have their best day of the season (at the state meet)."

Greenbrier West's Isaac Agee, Richwood's Carlee Dillard and Nicholas County's Isaiah Miner were among the other athletes registering state championship efforts on Saturday.

Agee, a junior, powered his way to a victory in the Class A boys 110-meter hurdles Saturday with a personal best clocking of 14.76, which was a full second ahead of the runner-up time logged by Trinity's Simon Travis. Agee's teammate, sophomore Colton Dunbar, ran 15.85 to place third. Earlier Saturday, Agee was runner-up in the 300 hurdles (42.05). On Friday, he was a member of the Cavaliers' state champion shuttle hurdles team, and he placed second in the long jump. The Cavaliers scored 42 points to finish sixth in the single-A boys field, which was won by Buffalo (118).

"It's an amazing day, beautiful, nice and hot, sunny, and I feel that's when you run the best," said Agee. "Your muscles are loose and warm, and I felt after I did my (first warmup) that it was going to be a PR kind of day. (His previous best was 14.87)."

"It means a lot," he said about having good teammates competing with him. "It was so awesome to come here the other day and win for our shuttle team. That's all a team effort; it has nothing to do with me. It's all of us. All of us are the reason we won."

Agee said he expected "at least top three" in the 300 hurdles.

He attributes his success to God. "He's the reason I'm able to do what I can do, and He's the only reason I'm good. Yes, I work hard every day, but I'm only able to do that because of Him."

Agee is now eyeing the state record in 2025. "I just want to keep getting better. That's all I really ask for."

Dillard, a senior who has participated in track and field since she was a third-grader, captured the single-A girls high jump with a winning leap of 5-2.

"I'm very happy; I've worked really hard to get where I'm at," Dillard said. "I really wanted to like also win in my last year before I go on to college (W.Va. Wesleyan) to jump, and with my coaches being here today I wanted to prove to them that I could win." Dillard, a multi-sport athlete for the Lumberjacks, also congratulated her fellow competitors. "I wish them all the best of luck."

In 2023, Dillard said she "got really cold" while waiting for the state meet high jump to progress and that she simply didn't stay properly warmed up. She did place second a year ago.

On Saturday, she said that running the 300 hurdles in between the start and end of the high jump helped her have success in the latter event.

Her coach, J.B. Miller, who is assisted by his wife, Erin, said he thought Dillard would win the high jump a year ago. "Her performance today is what we were expecting last year," Miller said. "She sort of lived up to it this year."

Dillard is a "good coach" for us. "It's great to have kids that's been there for four years and listened. It's tough with our school situation. The school is in Craigsville, and they have to come all the way back to Richwood to practice."

He said he hopes Dillard's success might help attract more team members next year. "The seniors know what to do," but getting a larger roster would help, he said.

Miner, a Nicholas County junior, emerged victorious in the Class AA boys high jump with a clearance of 6-2, although he said he doesn't feel he is currently turning in top-shelf performances. The win, however, did break a string of runner-up finishes in the event, he said.

"It just happened," said Miner, who owns a best of 6-5. "My approach is different for some reason. I'm not getting it like I was, and it's just making me lean into the bar before I jump. So, that's my big problem right now."

"For today, I was just hoping to win. It's been a rough season for me. I haven't been doing too well. I'm not where I should be right now."

"I'm happy," he added. Miner logged a third-place effort in the long jump (20-2 3/4) Saturday.

Princeton's Dominick Collins earned the AAA boys state championship in the 100 dash, logging a time of 10.93. Oak Hill's Conlan Brooks (11.31) was seventh and Woodrow Wilson's Christian Stewart (11.34) was eighth in that race.

----Among the local placers on Saturday (in order as the meet progressed) were:

—Abby Dixon, James Monroe, was third in the A girls 400 (1:01.63). Annie Whited (59.74), Greenbrier East, and Somalia Nelson (1:00.57), Woodrow Wilson, were third and seventh, respectively, in the triple-A girls 400.

—In the boys 400s, PikeView's Nate Cook (52.25) was sixth in Class AA, and Oak Hill brothers Conlan (49.91) and Nolan Brooks (50.47) were second and fifth, respectively in AAA.

—Greenbrier East's Neena McClintic finished fourth in the AAA girls 1600 (5:12.41).

—J.T. Williams was seventh in the AA boys discus (133-8) for the Nicholas County Grizzlies.

—PikeView's Ella Biggs (49.94) finished eighth in the Class AA girls 300 hurdles. Woodrow's Nevaiah Simmons was fifth in the triple-A 300s in 47.3.

—In the boys 300 hurdles event, Richwood's Caleb Williams placed fourth in Class A in 42.78.

—Independence's Bella Green tossed the discus 101-4 to place sixth for the Class AA girls.

—Shady Spring's Lilian Hatfield ran 17.77 to place eighth in the girls 100 hurdles.

—In the Class AA boys 110 hurdles, Independence's Christian Linksweiler (16.31) crossed in seventh. In the Class AAA boys portion of that event, Woodrow Wilson's Ryan Muktar (15.23) was third and teammate Nelson Staples (15.82) placed eighth.

—In the girls 4x200, James Monroe was eighth in Class A. In the boys AAA 4x200, Beckley was fourth. The Eagles were also fourth in the boys 4x100.

—PikeView's Tyler Huffman was fourth in the Class AA boys 800 in 2:01.85.

—Oak Hill's Conlan Brooks (22.62) finished sixth in the AAA boys 200.

—The Greenbrier East girls (4:09.37) were fourth in the 4x400 relay. Also in that discipline, the Shady Spring boys were sixth in 3:41.81. And, the Oak Hill boys were third in the 4x400 in Class AAA in 3:27.6.

—In the Class AA girls long jump, Nicholas County's Adrienne Truman was third in 16-3 1/2, and Westside's Riley Brewer was eighth in 15-8.

—Woodrow Wilson freshman Cadence Reid put the shot 36-4 1/4 for a third-place finish in Class AAA.

Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Facebook

Follow on Twitter @gb_scribe