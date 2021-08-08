Region 3-3A football preview: Brainerd eager to build on success

Aug. 8—Jaylyn Dupree is ready to use his versatility to help the Brainerd football program build on its success after a 2020 season in which the Panthers went 8-5 for their first winning record since 2009.

On the first play of Friday night's scrimmage at Boyd Buchanan, Dupree looked like he was shot out of a cannon as he knocked an opposing wide receiver several yards back with a powerful hit. He was honored as Region 3-3A's defensive back of the year last season, when he intercepted four passes — and returned one 80 yards for a touchdown — in addition to totaling 850 yards on offense.

Dupree has bursts of speed and shiftiness to make opponents miss, and regardless of whether he's on offense or defense, the senior plays much bigger than his 5-foot-9, 170-pound frame. His ability to do so much will help the Panthers as they try to move up in the region standings after finishing third last year.

"Jaylyn is a dog," new Brainerd coach Stanley Jackson said after watching Dupree score numerous touchdowns and intercept two passes during a four-way scrimmage this weekend. "He is tough and very competitive. He doesn't really have any quit in him. Even when he gets down, he may shake his head, but when the whistle blows for the next play, he is going 100%. He is one of our guard dogs. He guards the house."

Weapons abound for the Panthers on offense despite losing region quarterback of the year and four-year starter Xiyeer Lattimore as well as region running back of the year Kadarius Price.

Junior quarterback Jeremy Ferguson displayed his big arm when given time for plays to develop by his offensive line during Friday's scrimmage, throwing several strikes covering more than 40 yards to receivers in the end zone. Senior receiver Montez Deloney (6-2, 160) and Dupree are track stars who can make big plays deep, junior tight end Donivon Thomas (6-5, 225) can help the Panthers move the chains and score, and senior Diamond Bates (6-1, 170) made big catches last year, too.

Story continues

"Having weapons around him will definitely make the transition easier for Ferg," Jackson said of Brainerd's new quarterback. "He is a very smart and talented kid. If our offensive line gives him the time, he will get the job done because he's got a very good and strong arm to make the big throws we need."

Terrance Thornhill (6-4, 205) will be a key blocker at tackle, and he and fellow senior Xavier Wood return as all-region linebackers as well. The Panthers, who last year won more than four games for just the second time since 2009, like what they have seen out of senior Talijah Witt and junior Cam Sanders at running back as both are quick, strong runners. Dupree is also expected to get carries, adding to Brainerd's explosiveness at the position.

Replicating their best season since losing to Greeneville in the second round of the playoffs to end an eight-win season in 2009 will not be easy for the Panthers, even though 2020 region champion Red Bank has moved up to Class 4A. Loudon won 13 games two years ago and is coming off a 10-win season that ended with a state quarterfinal loss to Red Bank, so the region runner-up should be considered the top dog in 3-3A until proven otherwise.

"Loudon is a great program and is always in the hunt for the region and even state title," Jackson said. "They are the measuring stick. Sweetwater and McMinn Central have talent, and Signal Mountain is coming back strong and is always a team that fights. The main thing for us is staying healthy. If we can stay healthy, I think we can continue to move forward and have success."

Brainerd will be challenged in its nonregion schedule as it travels Bradley Central to start the season before returning home to face Howard. The Panthers also host Ooltewah and Tyner this season.

Signal Mountain nearly provided one of the biggest upsets of the playoffs last season. The Eagles' valiant fight against Upperman fell just short in a 43-41 first-round loss to conclude their second straight 4-7 season. Fifth-year head coach Josh Roberts' team will benefit from the return of starting quarterback Duncan Cannon, a strong running back and defensive back in Logan Farr — an all-region first-team selection last fall — and starting linebackers Aiden Adkins and Drew Williams.

McMinn Central is excited about the year ahead under offensive mastermind and first-year head coach Matt Moody, who previously helped engineer high-flying offenses at Bradley Central. Novice Cox is expected to have a big year at quarterback for the Chargers, who should be able to put up points.

Contact Patrick MacCoon at pmaccoon@timesfreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @PMacCoon.