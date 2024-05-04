Region 1 continues excellence in state baseball playoffs

May 3—THOMASVILLE — Thomas County Central knew their region was good all year. Two rounds into the state baseball playoffs, they're showing how good. Of the eight teams remaining in Class 6A, three are from Region 1.

TCC advanced to the quarterfinals with a sweep against Woodward Academy. Joining them are Houston County and Tift County.

Houston won as easily as the Jackets, sweeping a pair at Evans. Tift, Region 1's champion, needed an 11-inning game three to knock out Brunswick.

Thomas County Central heads to Pope Monday. First game is at 5 p.m. Houston hosts Lassiter. Should the locals and Houston win, they would face each other in the semifinals.

Tift hosts Etowah. The only series involving teams not from Region 1 has Blessed Trinity at Marist.