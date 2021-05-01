New regime, same mess: Texans blunder in selection of Stanford QB Davis Mills

John Crumpler
·2 min read
Following the often-criticized Laremy Tunsil trade, the Houston Texans waited until No. 67 overall in Round 3 to make their first selection in the 2021 NFL draft. Unfortunately for Houston Texans fans, the name at the podium was certainly an unexpected one.

Despite having the worst roster in the league, the Texans opted to select Stanford quarterback Davis Mills with the 67th overall selection.

This seemingly all but confirms that franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson will not wear the Battle Red again for Houston. However, even with that in mind, the pick remains very confusing.

Mills threw only seven touchdown passes in 2020, albeit in just five games of action. However, in 2019, when he played eight games, he tossed 11. The quarterback is considered a developmental prospect at best and, at worst, some thought he was closer to a day three selection.

Tyrod Taylor, even in the worst-case scenario, was considered a bridge investment to carry the Texans through any Watson trade carnage. What kind of signal is it to the team when your premium draft investment is spent at the same position?

If Watson is being traded, Houston projects to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. They would have phenomenal odds for finishing last in the league behind a talent deficient roster and sub-par quarterback play from Taylor. Why try to fix the quarterback situation in a round that historically creates only high-quality backups?

This team had multiple holes they could have attempted to correct on Friday night. Seemingly every position except for a crowded running back room could use assistance heading into a messy 2022 campaign. Instead, the team doubled down on who they’ve been for the last six months: a mind-boggling mess.

By the time Mills is likely prepared to lead an NFL franchise, the Houston Texans may very well be selecting first overall in 2022.

The front office continues to make decisions that puzzle all but the most optimistic of fans. General manager Nick Caserio may be very well spoken around the league. However, his first draft pick for Houston is not one that will inspire confidence.

