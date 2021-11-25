Reggie Wayne, Robert Mathis headline semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Indianapolis Colts legendary wide receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive end Robert Mathis are semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

This is Wayne’s third time on the ballot in total. He made it all the way to the finalist round of the voting in 2021 but didn’t make the cut. His former quarterback in Peyton Manning did. This will be Mathis’ first time on the ballot after announcing his retirement following the 2016 season.

Wayne will get in most likely sooner rather than later. His resume speaks for itself. His 1,070 career receptions are more than 13 wide receivers already in the Hall of Fame. His 14,345 receiving yards are more than 14 wide receivers already in the Hall of Fame. Those numbers are both 10th all-time among wide receivers in NFL history. Wayne was a six-time Pro Bowler and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2010.

Mathis is the Colts’ franchise leader in sacks (123) and NFL leader in forced fumbles (54), thanks to his elite strip-sack ability. He was a five-time Pro Bowler while earning an All-Pro nod in 2013 when he recorded a career-high 19.5 sacks. That also resulted in him winning the AFC Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Mathis is also enjoying his induction into the Colts’ Ring of Honor during halftime of the Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The next step in the process will be trimming the semifinalists down to 15 finalists before the selection committee announces the official class right before the Super Bowl in February.

