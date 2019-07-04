Reggie Wayne picks 49ers rookie Deebo Samuel as 2019 breakout candidate originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

As Jimmy Garoppolo enters his third season with the 49ers, it's still unknown who will be the quarterback's top target for the 2019 season.

What about a rookie? Former Colts star wide receiver Reggie Wayne believes second-round pick Deebo Samuel can step into the role right away.

"Without a true No. 1 receiver in San Francisco, Samuel has a real opportunity to make waves in Year 1," Wayne wrote in a recent NFL.com column.

The 49ers chose Samuel out of South Carolina with the No. 36 overall pick in this year's draft. Despite being under 6-feet, Samuel proved to be a real red-zone threat in college.

He caught 11 touchdowns as a senior for the Gamecocks, and scored once on a kick return. Over his four years, he scored a combined 27 touchdowns between being a receiver, ball-carrier and returner.

Samuel is expected to be a versatile receiver for Garoppolo, with the ability to line up in the slot or out wide.

Though Samuel has been sidelined with a hip ailment this offseaon, he's expected to be ready to go once training camp begins July 26.