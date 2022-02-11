Reggie Wayne misses out on 2022 Hall of Fame selection

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne was not selected as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Wayne was one of the 15 finalists to be selected for the 2022 class but will have to wait at least another year. This was Wayne’s third time on the ballot. He has been a finalist for all three years.

Wayne will get in most likely sooner rather than later. His resume speaks for itself. His 1,070 career receptions are more than 13 wide receivers already in the Hall of Fame. His 14,345 receiving yards are more than 14 wide receivers already in the Hall of Fame. Those numbers are both 10th all-time among wide receivers in NFL history. Wayne was a six-time Pro Bowler and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2010.

He also holds the Colts’ franchise record for career games played (211). His 1,070 career receptions, 14,345 career yards and 82 career receiving touchdowns are all the second-most in franchise history behind Marvin Harrison.

Wayne will eventually get in and he’s going to be joined on the ballot in 2023 with a pair of legendary defensive ends in Robert Mathis—a semifinalist his first year on the ballot—and Dwight Freeney, who becomes eligible for the first time.

